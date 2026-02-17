Wichita Vision Institute, P.A. Becomes First in Wichita to Offer Revolutionary Tixel i® Dry Eye Treatment

Reena N. Patel, M.D.

Dr. Reena Patel, M.D. is first physician in Wichita to offer Tixel i® treatment for dry eye disease & innovative Tixel C® system for skin rejuvenation.

I'm thrilled to bring innovative treatments to my patients! To be the first in Wichita to offer Tixel i® means patients no longer need to travel for breakthrough dry eye treatment.” — Reena N. Patel, M.D.

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wichita Vision Institute, P.A. is proud to announce that Dr. Reena Patel, M.D. has become the first physician in Wichita to offer the groundbreaking Tixel i® treatment for dry eye disease, along with the innovative Tixel Csystem for aesthetic skin rejuvenation. These advanced technologies represent significant advancement for patients seeking both eye comfort and cosmetic enhancement in the Wichita community.Revolutionary Dry Eye Relief in Just 2 MinutesFor the millions of Americans suffering from dry eye symptoms like itching, stinging, redness, light sensitivity, and blurry vision, Tixel ioffers new hope. This FDA-cleared treatment specifically targets evaporative dry eye disease caused by meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) – a condition where the glands that produce protective oils for your tears become blocked or deteriorate.What Makes Tixel iDifferent:● Ultra-Fast Treatment: Complete treatment for both eyes takes only 2 minutes● No Radiation: Uses safe, precisely controlled heat instead of radiation● Comfortable: No anesthesia required, and the handpiece doesn't touch your eye● No Downtime: Return to normal activities immediately after treatment● Scientifically Proven: Effectiveness documented in multiple clinical studies, including a multi-center US study with 6-month follow-up showing lasting resultsPowered by proprietary Thermo-Mechanical Action (TMA®) , the treatment uses short 6-millisecond pulses of controlled heat applied through a matrix of self-disinfecting titanium pyramids. This gentle heat helps rejuvenate your eyelid glands, so your natural tear layer stays well-balanced and doesn't evaporate as quickly.Most patients require just 3 treatments spaced 2 weeks apart for maximum relief.Advanced Aesthetic Skin Rejuvenation with Tixel CDr. Patel is also introducing the Tixel Csystem, which uses the same proven Thermo-Mechanical Actiontechnology to achieve smoother, tighter, and healthier-looking skin. This FDA-approved treatment is suitable for all skin types and ages and can be safely used year-round.Tixel CTreats:● Fine lines and wrinkles (forehead, crow's feet, smile lines)● Acne scars and active acne● Uneven skin tone and sun damage● Neck lines and décolleté aging● Skin texture problems on face, hands, and bodyPatient Benefits:● Minimal Discomfort: No anesthesia required, low pain treatment● Minimal Downtime: Most patients experience only 0-2 days of mild redness● Safe for All: Non-invasive, no bleeding, radiation-free● Versatile: Treats delicate areas like eyelids safely● Long-lasting Results: Effectiveness scientifically validated in dozens of clinical publicationsMost patients achieve optimal results with 3-4 treatment sessions spaced one month apart.About Dr. Patel and Patient Care"I'm thrilled to bring innovative treatments to my patients! For patients struggling with dry eyes, Tixel ioffers significant relief in just minutes with lasting results. For those looking for skin rejuvenation, Tixel Cprovides exceptional results with minimal downtime. Being the first in Wichita to offer Tixel imeans my patients no longer need to travel for this breakthrough dry eye treatment."Dr. Patel's commitment to adopting the latest proven technologies ensures her patients have access to the most advanced treatments available for both medical and aesthetic concerns.Real Patient BenefitsPatients choosing Tixeltreatments can expect:● Quick, comfortable procedures● Immediate return to daily activities● Long-lasting results● Safe treatments suitable for all skin types● Scientifically backed effectiveness● Personalized treatment plansScheduling Your AppointmentBoth Tixel iand Tixel Ctreatments are now available at Wichita Vision Institute. Patients interested in learning more about how these innovative treatments can help them can schedule an appointment to determine if they are candidates for either procedure.About the Science Behind TixelBoth Tixelsystems are FDA-cleared, and their effectiveness has been proven through extensive clinical research. The unique Thermo-Mechanical Actiontechnology uses controlled thermal energy without radiation, making it safe for delicate areas and effective across all skin types. This innovative approach triggers the body's natural healing response to restore function and rejuvenate tissue. Tixelpromotes healthy skin turnover and stimulates collagen production, helping to plump the skin and smooth out wrinkles and fine lines naturally.

