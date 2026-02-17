Wichita Vision Institute, P.A. Becomes First in Wichita to Offer Revolutionary Tixel i® Dry Eye Treatment
Dr. Reena Patel, M.D. is first physician in Wichita to offer Tixel i® treatment for dry eye disease & innovative Tixel C® system for skin rejuvenation.
Revolutionary Dry Eye Relief in Just 2 Minutes
For the millions of Americans suffering from dry eye symptoms like itching, stinging, redness, light sensitivity, and blurry vision, Tixel i® offers new hope. This FDA-cleared treatment specifically targets evaporative dry eye disease caused by meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD) – a condition where the glands that produce protective oils for your tears become blocked or deteriorate.
What Makes Tixel i® Different:
● Ultra-Fast Treatment: Complete treatment for both eyes takes only 2 minutes
● No Radiation: Uses safe, precisely controlled heat instead of radiation
● Comfortable: No anesthesia required, and the handpiece doesn't touch your eye
● No Downtime: Return to normal activities immediately after treatment
● Scientifically Proven: Effectiveness documented in multiple clinical studies, including a multi-center US study with 6-month follow-up showing lasting results
Powered by proprietary Thermo-Mechanical Action (TMA®), the treatment uses short 6-millisecond pulses of controlled heat applied through a matrix of self-disinfecting titanium pyramids. This gentle heat helps rejuvenate your eyelid glands, so your natural tear layer stays well-balanced and doesn't evaporate as quickly.
Most patients require just 3 treatments spaced 2 weeks apart for maximum relief.
Advanced Aesthetic Skin Rejuvenation with Tixel C®
Dr. Patel is also introducing the Tixel C® system, which uses the same proven Thermo-Mechanical Action® technology to achieve smoother, tighter, and healthier-looking skin. This FDA-approved treatment is suitable for all skin types and ages and can be safely used year-round.
Tixel C® Treats:
● Fine lines and wrinkles (forehead, crow's feet, smile lines)
● Acne scars and active acne
● Uneven skin tone and sun damage
● Neck lines and décolleté aging
● Skin texture problems on face, hands, and body
Patient Benefits:
● Minimal Discomfort: No anesthesia required, low pain treatment
● Minimal Downtime: Most patients experience only 0-2 days of mild redness
● Safe for All: Non-invasive, no bleeding, radiation-free
● Versatile: Treats delicate areas like eyelids safely
● Long-lasting Results: Effectiveness scientifically validated in dozens of clinical publications
Most patients achieve optimal results with 3-4 treatment sessions spaced one month apart.
About Dr. Patel and Patient Care
"I'm thrilled to bring innovative treatments to my patients! For patients struggling with dry eyes, Tixel i® offers significant relief in just minutes with lasting results. For those looking for skin rejuvenation, Tixel C® provides exceptional results with minimal downtime. Being the first in Wichita to offer Tixel i® means my patients no longer need to travel for this breakthrough dry eye treatment."
Dr. Patel's commitment to adopting the latest proven technologies ensures her patients have access to the most advanced treatments available for both medical and aesthetic concerns.
Real Patient Benefits
Patients choosing Tixel® treatments can expect:
● Quick, comfortable procedures
● Immediate return to daily activities
● Long-lasting results
● Safe treatments suitable for all skin types
● Scientifically backed effectiveness
● Personalized treatment plans
Scheduling Your Appointment
Both Tixel i® and Tixel C® treatments are now available at Wichita Vision Institute. Patients interested in learning more about how these innovative treatments can help them can schedule an appointment to determine if they are candidates for either procedure.
About the Science Behind Tixel®
Both Tixel® systems are FDA-cleared, and their effectiveness has been proven through extensive clinical research. The unique Thermo-Mechanical Action® technology uses controlled thermal energy without radiation, making it safe for delicate areas and effective across all skin types. This innovative approach triggers the body's natural healing response to restore function and rejuvenate tissue. Tixel® promotes healthy skin turnover and stimulates collagen production, helping to plump the skin and smooth out wrinkles and fine lines naturally.
Reena N. Patel, M.D.
Wichita Vision Institute, P.A.
+1 316-773-6400
info@wichitaeyedoc.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.