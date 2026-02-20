UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE Unveils Phase One Renewal as an Adult Immersive Cultural Experience Park Ninja Show: ～NINJA MISSION～ Period Drama Costume Experience Night-Only Event: “Cho-Han Gambling” (18+ Only) Night-Only Adult Experience: “The Torture House” (18+ Only)

The concept: An Immersive Journey into Edo-period Kyoto.

JAPAN, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring the entire village as its stage, the largest show in film village history "360° Real-Time Drama" plus new adults-only (18+) nighttime content "Cho-Han Gambling" and "Adults-Only Torture House"! Also unveiling authentic cultural experiences, new kimono try-on activities!

Toei Kyoto Studio Park Co., Ltd. (Ukyo Ward, Kyoto) is undertaking a full-scale renewal of UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The first phase of the renewal is scheduled to open on March 28, 2026. With the details of Phase One now finalized, the company is pleased to unveil the full scope of this major transformation.

The renewal introduces the largest-scale initiatives in the park’s history, including the live show “360° Real-Time Drama,” which brings to life a full day in Edo-period Kyoto. Visitors can also enjoy cultural experiences set within an Edo-era townscape, such as the tea ceremony, ikebana, and Noh theater. In addition, adults-only evening events—restricted to guests aged 18 and over—will debut, including “Cho-Han Gambling” and an adults-only Torture House experience. Together, these offerings allow visitors to fully immerse themselves in the concept of “wandering into Kyoto during the Edo period.”

“Official Website: UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE” ：https://eigamura.com/

“Renewal Concept Video” ：https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7ttER_t3FU



UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE Full Renewal Schedule

Saturday, March 28, 2026 – Phase 1 Opening

Spring 2027 (planned) – Phase 2 Opening

5 New Shops & Dining are set to open

Entertainment District Launch

Spring 2028 (planned) – Phase 3 Opening

New Stage "Nakamura-za" (TBD)

※ A bathhouse facility is planned for after 2028



UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE Ticket Sales Schedule

Online Ticket Sales Begin: Wednesday, February 18, 2026



UZUMASA KYOTO Village Guide

Facility Name ： UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE

Address ： 10 Uzumasa Higashihōoka-chō, Ukyo-ku, Kyoto, Japan

Opening Date ： Saturday, March 28, 2026: Phase 1 Renewal Opening

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM ：

Closed： Tuesdays （ Special Tuesday Openings: March, April, November, and public holidays. ）

Navi-Dial： 0570-064349 (Charges apply/ Calls from Japan only)

Access： 5-minute walk from Randen Uzumasa-Koryuji Station

13-minute walk from JR Hanazono Station

14-minute walk from Kyoto Subway Uzumasa-Tenjingawa Station

Entrance Fee (Until Phase 2 opening in Spring 2027) ：

All day (10:00 AM to 9:00 PM) Adults (Middle school and above) ¥2,800

Children (Ages 3–Elementary school) ¥1,600

Nighttime (5:00 PM to 9:00 PM) Adults (Middle school and above) ¥2,000

Children (Ages 3–Elementary school) ¥1,300

※Prices may vary depending on the date of your visit.

“Official Website: UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE” ：https://eigamura.com/

Events & Live Performances

360° Real-Time Drama: “Bridal Procession : A Feast of Cherry Blossoms”

The new signature live show at UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE, the “360° Real-Time Drama,” delivers an unprecedented storytelling experience on a scale never seen before. The entire village becomes the stage, where a drama unfolds in real time throughout the day. Once inside, guests encounter ninjas, samurai, and teahouse attendants going about their everyday lives across the village. As they explore at their own pace, visitors witness a day in Edo-period Kyoto, occasionally becoming part of a larger unfolding story as unexpected incidents arise. The spring program features “Bridal Procession: A Feast of Cherry Blossoms,” offering an overwhelmingly immersive experience that invites guests to momentarily forget the modern world. Visitors are invited to step into the story and savor this unforgettable journey.

[Adults-Only Evening Events: Discover Edo-Period Kyoto After Dark]

As part of this renewal, UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE will introduce nighttime operations for the first time. From dusk onward, as the atmosphere deepens and becomes even more immersive, exclusive adult-oriented experiences for guests aged 18 and over will be unveiled. These evening programs offer a rare opportunity to experience the refined nightlife of Edo-period Kyoto—an aspect of the town unavailable during the daytime.



①Night-Only Event: “Cho-Han Gambling” (18+ Only)

Step inside an Edo-period gambling house, where the traditional game of Cho-Han comes alive night after night. As the dice are shaken and spirited calls echo throughout the room, the air fills with anticipation and excitement.

Guests are invited to participate—not by wagering money or valuables, but by placing their hopes and wishes on the outcome.

②Night-Only Adult Experience: “The Torture House” (18+ Only)

A special nighttime space open exclusively to adult guests. After nightfall, visitors are transported to the Edo period, where they are suspected of involvement in an incident and led into the Torture House.

Inside, guests encounter a collection of torture instruments meticulously recreated by the studio’s professional art team. Through an immersive interrogation simulation—conducted without any physical pain—visitors gain insight into the darker side of Edo-period justice and investigative practices.

Ninja Show: ～NINJA MISSION～

UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE’s popular ninja show has been redesigned as a non-verbal performance, making it easy for visitors from around the world to enjoy. The show features exciting acrobatics and classic ninja skills such as duplication and transformation with powerful lighting, sound, and visual effects.

Kimono Experience

Period Drama Costume Experience

Transform into the characters you’ve seen in period dramas or into iconic Kyoto figures such as a maiko. From feudal lords and Shinsengumi warriors to oiran courtesans and geisha, a wide range of styles is available to match your preference. As you stroll through the village in full costume, you step into a story from 300 years ago. With every photo you take, the Edo period comes vividly to life.

Prices start from JPY 5,800.

Cultural Experiences

Japanese Tea Ceremony

The tea ceremony has long been passed down in Japan as an important cultural tradition. In this experience, guests first enjoy traditional sweets while watching a tea master prepare tea with graceful movements. Participants then use a tea bowl and bamboo whisk to make their own matcha, ending with a special moment to enjoy the tea they prepared themselves.

※Price: JPY 2,700



Learn more, including details on diner & shops, at the Official Website:

“UZUMASA KYOTO VILLAGE” ：https://eigamura.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.