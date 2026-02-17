OSHAccredited Safety Institute Launches Fall Protection in Construction Course for Leading Cause of Workplace Fatalities

oshaccredited

TAMARAC, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamarac, Florida , The OSHAccredited Safety Institute has announced the launch of its comprehensive Fall Protection in Construction course, designed to help reduce fatalities and serious injuries caused by falls in the construction industry.

Falls remain one of the leading causes of death in construction, with approximately 800 workers losing their lives each year in the United States due to fall-related incidents. In response to this ongoing safety challenge, OSHAccredited Safety Institute developed this course to provide accessible, standards-based training that empowers workers and employers to create safer job sites.

The training is aligned with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s 29 CFR 1926.501 standard, which requires fall protection for construction workers on walking or working surfaces with an unprotected side or edge that is six feet (1.8 meters) or more above a lower level. Acceptable protection methods outlined in the standard include guardrail systems, safety net systems, and personal fall arrest systems (PFAS).

The course was developed by Dr. O’Neil G. Blake, a Certified Safety Professional (CSP) with more than 25 years of experience in occupational health and safety. Drawing on decades of field expertise, Dr. Blake designed the program to be practical, easy to understand, and directly applicable to real-world construction environments.

Key topics covered in the course include:

• Identification of fall hazards

• Protection of floor openings

• Safety requirements for supported and suspended scaffolds

• Inspection and maintenance of fall protection equipment

• Proper use of personal fall arrest systems (PFAS)

Individuals can register and access the full course content free of charge. Participants who wish to obtain an official certificate of completion to validate their training may do so for a nominal fee.

“Our goal is to remove barriers to critical safety training while maintaining high professional standards,” said a spokesperson for OSHAccredited Safety Institute. “By offering free access to course materials, we aim to help reduce preventable injuries and fatalities and support compliance with OSHA regulations across the construction industry.”

The Fall Protection in Construction course is now available online. For more information or to register, visit the OSHAccredited Safety Institute website.www.oshaccredited.com or email us at info@oshaccredited.com

