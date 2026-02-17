Southpac Announces the Return of the Southpac Offshore Planning Institute (SOPI) 2026

SOPI 2026 returns with the theme “No Longer Optional,” uniting global advisors to redefine modern offshore planning and wealth strategy.

TAURANGA, NEW ZEALAND, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southpac is proud to announce the return of the Southpac Offshore Planning Institute, SOPI, its flagship international conference, last held in Nevis in 2019. SOPI 2026 will be held at the JW Marriott Parq Vancouver from the 14-16 of April 2026 and marks an important moment for the global offshore asset protection community, bringing together leading professionals at a time when the foundations of wealth planning are being fundamentally redefined.The theme of this year’s conference is “No Longer Optional.” It reflects a clear shift in the realities facing high net worth families and the advisors who serve them.For more than a decade, the wealth management industry has focused on preparing for change. Advisors anticipated tax reform, political instability, expanding regulation, and rising litigation exposure. Clients were encouraged to plan ahead and structure defensively.But today, preparation is no longer the conversation.Volatility is now part of the operating environment. Multi jurisdictional reporting is standard practice. Information exchange regimes are firmly established across major financial centers. Privacy protections continue to narrow. Litigation risk is broader and more aggressive. At the same time, the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history is underway, reshaping client expectations and raising the standard of professional advice.In this environment, offshore planning has evolved.What was once considered a specialized strategy for a limited group of clients is now a core component of modern wealth planning. SOPI 2026 is designed around this new reality.The conference will convene attorneys, tax advisors, private bankers, CPAs, estate planners, litigators, trustees, and investment professionals from across the private and public sectors. Participants will engage in substantive discussions focused on integrating offshore structures into comprehensive wealth strategies, not as peripheral tools but as essential structural components.Jurisdictions such as the Cook Islands and Nevis have moved from the margins to the center of serious long term planning. Purpose built trust legislation, creditor resistant statutory frameworks, and consistent judicial precedent have positioned these jurisdictions as structural anchors within international wealth strategies. They offer meaningful jurisdictional separation, legal durability, and continuity across political and regulatory cycles, areas where many domestic systems face increasing pressure.SOPI 2026 will focus on practical implementation. Sessions will address the integration of Bitcoin into offshore asset protection strategies, comprehensive Swiss wealth management services, when offshore trusts are appropriate and effective, common structuring approaches, protecting real estate through offshore trusts, trends in international banking and investment, US tax reporting for offshore trusts, defensive trust administration, and securing assets in stable jurisdictions.The emphasis will be on real world application. Advisors will examine how structures are designed, implemented, and maintained in a way that meets both regulatory requirements and long term planning objectives.Unlike large industry gatherings, SOPI is intentionally curated and invitation only. Attendance is limited to encourage meaningful dialogue, peer level exchange, and direct access to experienced practitioners in international structuring. The conference environment is designed to support candid discussion and long term professional relationships.Beyond the formal program, SOPI serves as a global network of advisors and institutions who think internationally and act strategically. Relationships formed at the conference often continue well beyond the event itself, creating opportunities for collaboration, referrals, and cross border partnerships.Southpac’s decades of experience in offshore planning underpin the perspective behind SOPI 2026. Having worked with advisors and clients across jurisdictions, the firm has witnessed the structural evolution of global wealth management firsthand. That experience leads to a clear conclusion. What was once optional has become essential.The theme “No Longer Optional” is not aspirational. It describes the environment in which sophisticated advisors now operate.Professionals may choose to adapt gradually or to lead decisively. Ignoring the structural shift underway is no longer realistic.The Southpac Offshore Planning Institute 2026 is designed for those who recognize this moment and intend to shape what comes next.SOPI 2026 is an exclusive, invitation only event.. For inquiries, please contact conference@southpacgroup.com.

