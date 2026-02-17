Scofield Group Announces Record 2025: $209,684,224 Volume, 479 Closed Transactions, 65% YOY Growth

Scofield Group 2025 Top Producers - Volume Scofield Group 2025 Sides Leaders Scofield Group Offering to our Agents

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scofield Group announced record-breaking performance for 2025, closing 479 transactions totaling $209,684,224 in total sales volume. The results represent a 58% increase in closed units and a 65% year-over-year increase in total volume, marking one of the strongest growth years in the company’s history.The Las Vegas-based real estate brokerage continues to expand its footprint across Southern Nevada through structured training, performance accountability systems, and scalable lead-generation infrastructure.“This growth is the result of disciplined execution and a culture built around performance,” said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group. “We focus on building systems that create consistent results regardless of market conditions.”2025 Performance Highlights:• 479 Closed Transactions• $209,684,224 Total Sales Volume• 58% Increase in Closed Sides• 65% Year-Over-Year Volume GrowthThe brokerage credits its accelerated production to data-driven tracking, consistent skill development, advanced CRM integration, and a structured accountability framework designed to increase per-agent productivity.2025 Top Producers – Volume LeadersScofield Group recognized its highest-producing agents by total dollar volume:Tony Leeventan – $15,341,172Sahand Davarpanah – $8,484,897Beth Legge – $8,007,900Lauren Tansey – $7,944,788Meredith Schaefermeyer – $7,527,000Mikey Del Rosario – $6,436,499Janezzta Sukaneouth – $6,125,663James Friedrich – $5,954,340Trisha Sivongxay – $5,934,490Ilona Fedorko – $5,577,000These agents led the organization in overall sales production across the Las Vegas market.2025 Top Producers – Closed Sides LeadersScofield Group also recognized top performers by number of transactions closed:Tony Leeventan – 26 ClosedMeredith Schaefermeyer – 19 ClosedMikey Del Rosario – 17 ClosedLauren Tansey – 16 ClosedJames Friedrich – 16 ClosedSahand Davarpanah – 15 ClosedJanezzta Sukaneouth – 15 ClosedBeth Legge – 14 ClosedIlona Fedorko – 13 ClosedLeona Sala – 13 ClosedThe firm emphasizes production consistency and professional development, rewarding agents who combine high transaction volume with strong client service standards.Positioned for Continued Expansion in 2026Following a record-setting 2025, Scofield Group has announced plans to continue scaling operations in 2026, focusing on increasing agent productivity, expanding market share, and strengthening its technology-forward infrastructure.The company’s leadership states that growth initiatives will remain centered on measurable performance metrics, structured training, and strategic recruitment of high-commitment professionals.With nearly $210 million in closed sales and 479 completed transactions in 2025, Scofield Group enters 2026 with operational momentum and a clear roadmap for continued expansion across Clark and Nye Counties.About Scofield GroupScofield Group is a Las Vegas-based real estate brokerage focused on performance training, structured accountability, and scalable production systems. The company emphasizes agent development, technology-forward marketing, and measurable results to drive consistent year-over-year growth.

