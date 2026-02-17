Scofield Group Announces Record 2025: $209,684,224 Volume, 479 Closed Transactions, 65% YOY Growth
Las Vegas brokerage reports 479 closed sides and $209.7M in sales volume, marking 58% transaction growth and 65% year-over-year increase.
The Las Vegas-based real estate brokerage continues to expand its footprint across Southern Nevada through structured training, performance accountability systems, and scalable lead-generation infrastructure.
“This growth is the result of disciplined execution and a culture built around performance,” said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group. “We focus on building systems that create consistent results regardless of market conditions.”
2025 Performance Highlights:
• 479 Closed Transactions
• $209,684,224 Total Sales Volume
• 58% Increase in Closed Sides
• 65% Year-Over-Year Volume Growth
The brokerage credits its accelerated production to data-driven tracking, consistent skill development, advanced CRM integration, and a structured accountability framework designed to increase per-agent productivity.
2025 Top Producers – Volume Leaders
Scofield Group recognized its highest-producing agents by total dollar volume:
Tony Leeventan – $15,341,172
Sahand Davarpanah – $8,484,897
Beth Legge – $8,007,900
Lauren Tansey – $7,944,788
Meredith Schaefermeyer – $7,527,000
Mikey Del Rosario – $6,436,499
Janezzta Sukaneouth – $6,125,663
James Friedrich – $5,954,340
Trisha Sivongxay – $5,934,490
Ilona Fedorko – $5,577,000
These agents led the organization in overall sales production across the Las Vegas market.
2025 Top Producers – Closed Sides Leaders
Scofield Group also recognized top performers by number of transactions closed:
Tony Leeventan – 26 Closed
Meredith Schaefermeyer – 19 Closed
Mikey Del Rosario – 17 Closed
Lauren Tansey – 16 Closed
James Friedrich – 16 Closed
Sahand Davarpanah – 15 Closed
Janezzta Sukaneouth – 15 Closed
Beth Legge – 14 Closed
Ilona Fedorko – 13 Closed
Leona Sala – 13 Closed
The firm emphasizes production consistency and professional development, rewarding agents who combine high transaction volume with strong client service standards.
Positioned for Continued Expansion in 2026
Following a record-setting 2025, Scofield Group has announced plans to continue scaling operations in 2026, focusing on increasing agent productivity, expanding market share, and strengthening its technology-forward infrastructure.
The company’s leadership states that growth initiatives will remain centered on measurable performance metrics, structured training, and strategic recruitment of high-commitment professionals.
With nearly $210 million in closed sales and 479 completed transactions in 2025, Scofield Group enters 2026 with operational momentum and a clear roadmap for continued expansion across Clark and Nye Counties.
About Scofield Group
Scofield Group is a Las Vegas-based real estate brokerage focused on performance training, structured accountability, and scalable production systems. The company emphasizes agent development, technology-forward marketing, and measurable results to drive consistent year-over-year growth.
