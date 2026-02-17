Decatur, Dekalb County, GA (February 16, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Emily Rae Staub, age 27, of Decatur, Dekalb County, Georgia with 1 count of Sexual Exploitation of Children.

In October 2025, the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit (CEACC) began an investigation into Staub’s online activity after receiving a Cyber Tipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, Staub was arrested and booked into the Dekalb County Jail.

The Dekalb County Police Department assisted with this investigation.

This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the trade of child sexual abuse material. The ICAC Program, created by the US Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child sexual abuse material, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at Cybertipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.