Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa Hosts Sunset Business Social & Open House for Orange County Professionals

Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa hosts its Sunset Business Social & Open House for Orange County professionals on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. Official sponsor partners for the Sunset Business Social & Open House at Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa.

Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa welcomes local leaders for an evening of networking, tours, sponsored bites and drinks, event-only specials, and raffle prizes.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa will host Orange County professionals for its Sunset Business Social & Open House on Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, from 5:30 to 8 p.m., welcoming founders, executives, and community leaders for an exclusive evening of elevated networking inside its premium flexible workspace overlooking the iconic Noguchi Garden. The event is designed to bring high-level professionals into an intentional, experience-driven environment where meaningful connections take shape.The evening will feature a red carpet arrival, DJ, sponsored bites and drinks, VIP swag for the first 25 checked-in guests, and raffle drawings throughout the night, including a grand prize of one complimentary month in an exterior three-desk private office at Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa, plus a $50 Honesty Market credit, a combined value of $1,850. Guests will also receive access to event-only specials on select memberships, office solutions, and meeting and event space bookings.Located at Pacific Arts Plaza, Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa offers glass-front private offices, light-filled conference rooms fully equipped for meetings, expansive lounges, and sweeping views of the city and Noguchi Garden. The Sunset Business Social & Open House is designed to give guests an inside look at the space while connecting decision-makers and showcasing Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa as an ongoing resource for workspace, client meetings, and business events.“This is about bridging the gap between where people work and how they connect,” said Justin Ferland, general manager of sales and operations at Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa. “Serendipity Labs is designed to be more than a workspace. It’s an environment that supports productivity, relationship-building, and the kind of in-person experiences that lead to stronger partnerships and long-term business growth.”Throughout the evening, attendees can enjoy guided tours of private offices, dedicated desks, meeting rooms, lounges, and event spaces. The Serendipity Labs team will be on site to answer questions about flexible office memberships, day passes, meeting and event rentals, and the exclusive event-only offers available to guests interested in securing workspace or hosting future events at the Lab.The event will feature a curated lineup of local and national partners providing light bites, beverages, raffle prizes, VIP swag, and interactive guest experiences. Food partners include CharcutaLee, Deli Nerds, Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store, The Crack Shack, and Elisa Marie Baking. Beverage sponsors include Halfday Iced Tea, Three Spirit, and Vai Dai Coffee, with RIKI Spirits serving as the event’s primary alcohol beverage sponsor. Raffle and VIP swag sponsors include Descanso Restaurant, Thrive Fitness, Visage Laser & Skin Care, ALIGN Bodywork & Yoga, Grüns, and Trinity 4 Health. Hey! Booth will round out the evening with a branded, interactive photo booth experience for guests.The Sunset Business Social & Open House is presented in partnership with the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce as an official chamber-hosted mixer and is produced by Rachel Dares PR and ISET Agency.Admission is complimentary with RSVP.Event RegistrationSunset Business Social & Open House at Serendipity Labs Costa MesaEventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sunset-business-social-open-house-at-serendipity-labs-costa-mesa-tickets-1980797114491 About Serendipity Labs Costa MesaSerendipity Labs Costa Mesa is a premium flexible workspace and event venue located at Pacific Arts Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, overlooking the iconic Noguchi Garden. Designed for founders, executives, and growing teams, the Lab provides a high-caliber environment for focused work, elevated collaboration, and professional gatherings.The space includes private offices, dedicated desks, coworking memberships, fully equipped meeting rooms, and curated event venues for off-sites, workshops, brand activations, product launches, and business events. Serendipity Labs Costa Mesa serves as a hub for Orange County’s business community to work, connect, host, and grow.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.