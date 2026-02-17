PRC Equity Fund Expands Investor Access at MoneyShow Las Vegas 2026
PRC Equity Fund, a Diamond Sponsor at MoneyShow Las Vegas 2026, presents strategies expanding access to real estate investments for more investors.ARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRC Equity Fund announced today that it will participate as a Diamond Sponsor at MoneyShow Las Vegas 2026, taking place February 23–25 at Paris Las Vegas. As part of the event’s featured programming, Founder and CEO Charles Williams will present a keynote session on Monday at 11:25 AM, focusing on how Regulation A (“mini-IPO”) offerings are reshaping investor access to opportunities historically limited to accredited investors.
Williams’ keynote will highlight how Regulation A offerings can provide enhanced transparency through publicly filed offering materials, audited financial statements in many cases, and ongoing reporting requirements. The session will also provide investors with a practical framework for evaluating Regulation A opportunities alongside traditional Regulation D private placements, helping attendees better understand liquidity considerations, risk factors, and due-diligence strategies.
“Investor access and transparency are becoming defining themes in today’s capital markets,” said Charles Williams, Founder and CEO of PRC Equity Fund. “Our goal is to help investors understand how Regulation A structures work and how to evaluate opportunities with greater clarity and confidence.”
Throughout the conference, the PRC Equity Fund leadership team will meet with investors and financial professionals to discuss income-focused real estate strategies, participation through Self-Directed IRA accounts, and the expanding role of Regulation A offerings in broadening access to alternative investments.
To learn more or schedule a meeting with the PRC Equity Fund team during the event, call (817) 285-2542.
About PRC Equity Fund
PRC Equity Fund provides strategic real estate investment opportunities focused on high-growth markets, including student housing and income-oriented development projects. Utilizing Regulation A structures designed to broaden investor access, the fund emphasizes disciplined underwriting, transparency, and long-term income strategies.
Legal Disclaimer
Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offering is made only through the applicable offering circular and related documents qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Legal Disclaimer:
