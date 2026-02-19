Goldpawnership Announces a Rolex Datejust Watch Giveaway on their February 21st Whatnot Show at 10:00pm EST

Goldpawnership is giving away a Rolex Datejust Watch Saturday, February 28th at 10:00pm EST on their live show on the Whatnot live auction platform. Lena of Goldpawnership shows the Hermès Birkin 30 Emerald Shiny Niloticus Crocodile she for $38,999 on the Whatnot live stream platform, shattering the record for highest price handbag ever sold on that platform. The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is a trusted name in the luxury goods industry, specializing in the buying, selling, and loans against fine jewelry, rare coins, luxury watches, and high-end designer brands, with commitment to expertise, discretion, and client satisfaction. Goldpawnership has surpassed 200,000 followers on the Whatnot platform selling luxury designer handbags, wallets, clutches, luggage, duffle bags & sunglasses from Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès, Prada, Gucci, Saint Laurent and Goyard.

Celebrating 200,000 Followers on the Whatnot Live Auction Platform

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldpawnership, the trusted reseller of authentic luxury designer goods , specializing in brands such as Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Goyard & more announced it is giving away a Rolex Datejust Watch on its February 28th 10:pm EST Whatnot live auction show. The special show is a celebration of Goldpawnership reaching 200,000 followers on the Whatnot live auction platform."This is a Champagne Diamond Dial 18K Fluted Bezel Giveaway Celebration!," says Lena of Goldpawnership. "We are so excited attaining 200,000 fantastic followers and want to give back to show our appreciation. We’re celebrating in a BIG way, and one lucky winner will receive this stunning Rolex Datejust watch. This isn’t just a luxury watch — it’s timeless craftsmanship, prestige, and investment-grade style.""At GoldPawnership, we've become a trusted designer reseller specialist, where authenticity and transparency comes first. With thousands of successful transactions and a strong luxury resale community, we specialize in high-end watches, designer handbags, fine jewelry , and rare collectibles. Now we’re giving back.""Here's how to enter: Follow @goldpawnership on Instagram, Like the official giveaway post, Comment & Tag friends (each tag = 1 entry), Bonus: Share to your Instagram Story & tag @goldpawnership, Extra Bonus: Join Whatnot through the link in our bio. The more you engage, the more entries you earn. This is your chance to win one of the most iconic Rolex models ever made — completely FREE."About Goldpawnership:Goldpawnership, led by Lena, is a trusted reseller of authentic luxury designer goods, specializing in brands such as Chanel, YSL, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Gucci, Goyard & more.About The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co. is a trusted name in the luxury goods industry, specializing in the buying, selling, and loaning of fine jewelry, rare coins, luxury watches , and high-end designer brands. With commitment to expertise, discretion, and client satisfaction, The Jewelers Loan & Coin Co. provides a superior alternative to traditional retail transactions.About Whatnot:Founded in 2019 by Grant LaFontaine (CEO) and Logan Head (CTO), Whatnot has quickly become a popular destination for collectors and enthusiasts to discover multiple shopping categories, from sports cards and collectibles to authenticated designer handbags and accessories. The platform leverages the power of live video shopping, empowering and engaging its audience and sellers in a fun and authentic way.Media Contact(617) 479-4653 (Gold)The Jewelers Coin & Loan Co.509 Beale Street, Quincy, MA 02169@goldpawnershipinfo@goldpawnership.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.