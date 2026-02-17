Grammy-Nominated Visionary Sammy Peralta Announces Double Album Release: Fantasy for Orchestra and Artificial Devotion

Artist Sammy Peralta NYC © Funkatronik Music

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sammy Peralta is set to redefine the boundaries between classical tradition and future-forward electronic music with the simultaneous worldwide release of two distinct full-length albums: Fantasy for Orchestra and Artificial Devotion. Both projects are scheduled for worldwide streaming on February 20, 2026.A Dual Sonic ExplorationSammy Peralta, a Grammy-nominated veteran of the New York music scene, is pivoting from his celebrated "Funkatronik Music" House roots to showcase his depth as a composer of complex, long-form works. This double release highlights a mastery of arrangement, moving from club-ready energy to sophisticated, high-art compositions.• "Fantasy for Orchestra": This ambitious project highlights Peralta’s skill in writing for strings and large-scale ensembles. Moving away from the loop-heavy structures of electronic music, the album features intricate compositions for Full Orchestra. It is a cinematic journey that emphasizes linear development and symphonic gravity.• "Artificial Devotion": A darker, more atmospheric exploration of digital devotion. This album blends Peralta’s signature production prowess with the harmonic sophistication of Pop Synth-Fusion. It serves as a gritty, honest counterpoint to the orchestral grandeur of Fantasy, exploring the unadulterated blend of modern synthesis and urban rhythm.Building on a Diverse LegacyThese new releases join a rich catalog of Peralta’s work that spans across genres. His previous projects continue to resonate with global audiences, including the Hip-Hop/Jazz fusion of In My Element, the evocative jazzy Love Affair, and the hard-hitting rap narratives of I’m Inevitable. Fans can also revisit the landmark On The One (Anniversary Limited Edition Remixes), a testament to his enduring influence on the electronic and contemporary jazz scenes.Vision for the ScreenWith these releases, Peralta is signaling a major expansion of his creative focus. Beyond the studio and the stage, he is actively seeking opportunities to score for television, film, and cinematic media. His goal is to bring the power of a full orchestra to the screen, creating immersive sonic landscapes that elevate visual storytelling. Fantasy forOrchestra serves as a definitive portfolio of his ability to compose with the scale and emotional weight required for modern cinema.Direct Support for the ArtistIn an era of shifting industry dynamics, Sammy Peralta remains a fiercely independent force, owning 100% of his publishing and recording rights. To directly support the artist and ensure the continued output of his musical vision, listeners are encouraged to visit his Bandcamp page. Both upcoming releases, along with selective albums mentioned above, are available there. This platform allows fans to contribute whatever they desire, providing the most direct way to sustain Peralta’s independent artistry.About Sammy PeraltaBased in NYC, Sammy Peralta is a Grammy-nominated artist, producer, and actor. His career is defined by a refusal to stay in one lane, moving effortlessly from Progressive House anthems to deep Hip-Hop narratives and now, large-scale orchestral writing.Release & Contact Information• Release Date: February 20, 2026• Direct Support (Bandcamp): https://bandcamp.com/sammyperaltamusic • Official Links: https://linktr.ee/sammyperalta Media & Scoring Inquiries:The Funkatronik Music GroupEmail: funkatronikmusic@gmail.com

"A Fragile Breath" by Sammy Peralta from the album, - Artificial Devotion

