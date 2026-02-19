Narconon Marks 60 Years of Drug-Free Rehabilitation

Narconon 60th Anniversary Officials from Sonora, Mexico present a citation to Narconon Narconon delegates at International Conference Graduate BA with his family

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 19, 2026, Narconon celebrates six decades of helping individuals break free from addiction through its network of 32 residential centers across 16 nations. The milestone marks 60 years of providing drug-free rehabilitation that has transformed more than 40,000 lives.The achievement comes at a time when substance abuse costs the United States over $740 billion annually. Narconon's approach addresses both physical and psychological aspects of addiction, focusing on rehabilitation and personal responsibility rather than lifelong dependency management.Many long-term graduates have transformed their recovery into missions of service. Jeannie, celebrating 52 years since completing the program, faced heroin addiction before discovering Narconon. "I learned I felt better without drugs than I ever did while using them," she said. "This realization made sobriety sustainable." Today, she actively helps others find treatment, demonstrating the lasting impact of the program.Bobby's journey illustrates the program's transformative power. Arriving at Narconon facing methamphetamine addiction, he found tools to address long-carried guilt. Twenty-five years later, he works as a certified substance abuse interventionist, having delivered drug prevention programs to over 135,000 youth in communities where he once struggled with addiction For Bobby's father, Narconon provided hope during a desperate time. "I searched for a rehab for Bobby to go to and I found Narconon. It not only saved my son's life but my life too. I got my son back," he recalled. This family reunification represents a common outcome among Narconon graduates.BA, a recent graduate, said "My life has been rejuvenated and freed from restraints I put on myself. Before Narconon, I didn't have the strength to confront the damage I've caused, but today I have hope and I'm ready. I look forward to tomorrow, I can smile again, I can look people in the eyes, I'm proud of myself". The program's life skills courses provided practical tools that made lasting sobriety possible for BA and thousands of others.Patty's 50-year perspective offers insight into the program's lasting effectiveness. "As individuals move through the Narconon program, they become more aware of themselves, their relationships, and their responsibilities," she observed. "They can then live productively without relying on drugs." She has witnessed thousands of successful recoveries over five decades.The network's impact extends beyond residential treatment. Over the past six decades, Narconon has distributed free drug education materials to nearly 700,000 individuals and delivered evidence-based prevention presentations to millions more people worldwide.Recognition for this work has come from officials at multiple levels. In September 2025, Oklahoma State Representative Jim Grego presented Narconon with a citation for "60 years of long-standing commitment" to combating substance abuse worldwide. Additional acknowledgments have been received from Los Angeles officials, members of the U.S. Congress and Senate, the Government of Nepal, a member of the Swedish Parliament, and numerous other government leaders globally.Looking ahead, Narconon plans to open several new centers in the United States, Mexico, and abroad, expanding its ability to serve individuals and families affected by addiction.Narconon operates residential drug rehabilitation centers worldwide, delivering comprehensive, evidence based drug and alcohol addiction treatment. The program's approach, based on the works of author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, includes a drug-free withdrawal process, a unique detoxification method to help eliminate drug residues and reduce cravings, and Life Skills Courses that equip graduates with practical tools for maintaining a stable, drug-free life.For more information about creating a new drug-free future through Narconon's rehabilitation program, visit www.narconon.org or call (888) 327-7035.

