RAI Energy Announces Successful Sale of Big River Energy Farm Solar + Storage Project

Strategic transaction advances 75 MW solar / 300 MWh storage project toward construction readiness.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAI Energy International, Inc. (“RAI Energy”) today announced the successful sale of its Big River Energy Farm, a 75-MWac solar photovoltaic project paired with a 300-MWh (4-hour) battery energy storage system, to a leading strategic investor. The transaction marks a major milestone in the project’s development and positions it to advance to Notice to Proceed (NTP), which is anticipated within the next 24 months as final development milestones are completed.Located near Quincy Washington , adjacent to one of the Pacific Northwest’s largest data center clusters, Big River Energy Farm is strategically designed to support the rapidly expanding power demands of hyperscale and cloud computing infrastructure. that the project’s co-located 4-hour battery storage system enhances the value of solar generation by delivering dispatchable capacity during peak demand periods, helping meet the reliability and load-shaping requirements associated with large data center operations.With sustained growth in AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure, utilities across the region are experiencing unprecedented demand from the data center sector. Big River Energy Farm is positioned to help address that demand with clean, scalable, and grid-supportive energy resources.“This sale is a strong validation of the quality of the Big River Energy Farm project and of our team’s development platform,” said Mohammed S. Alrai, President and CEO of RAI Energy. “We are proud to have advanced this project to a stage where a strategic investor can take it forward to construction and operations. Big River reflects our focus on building high-value, bankable solar and storage assets that meet the growing need for clean, reliable capacity.”The Big River Energy Farm is part of RAI Energy’s growing portfolio of utility-scale renewable energy projects across the Western United States. The company maintains a multi-gigawatt development pipeline spanning solar, storage and hybrid configurations, strategically located in high-demand markets with strong capacity value and transmission access. RAI Energy focuses on advancing projects through critical development milestones – including site control, permitting, interconnection and power marketing – before partnering with long-term owners to bring assets into construction and operation.“Transactions like this allow us to recycle capital and development resources into the next wave of projects,” said Mohammed S. Alrai. “With Big River moving into the hands of a long-term strategic owner, we can continue to accelerate our pipeline and bring more high-quality solar and storage projects to market.”RAI Energy was advised by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, LLP and Kevin McSpadden Law Firm in connection with the transaction.About RAI EnergyRAI Energy is a Western U.S.–focused renewable energy development company with a proven track record of developing more than 750 MW of utility-scale and distributed solar and energy storage projects. The company is advancing a multi-gigawatt portfolio of clean energy projects, designed to meet accelerating load growth and drive long term decarbonization. Through continuous innovation and excellence, RAI Energy takes pride in being a nimble provider of reliable, affordable, and profitable zero- and low-carbon solutions. By serving as a trusted navigator for smart energy project stakeholders, RAI Energy enables customers to become clean energy leaders while delivering environmental and economic benefits to local communities.

