Sasha’s Pet Resort Supports World Spay Day Throughout Month of February

This effort focuses on companion animals such as dogs and cats, as well as community/feral cats and street dogs.

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry (store.sashaspr.com), spoke out today to support World Spay Day for dogs and cats throughout the planet. This effort focuses on companion animals such as dogs and cats, as well as community/feral cats and street dogs.

Observed every year on the last Tuesday of February, the event began in 1995 as Spay Day USA, created by Doris Day and the Doris Day Animal League. In 2006, after the Doris Day Animal League merged with the Humane Society of the United States, it expanded into the World Spay Day with participation in dozens of countries.

At the time of its launch, an estimated 14 million to 17 million dogs and cats were being euthanized annually in overcrowded U.S. shelters. Spay and neuter initiatives since the 1990s have helped drive U.S. shelter euthanasia from tens of million annually to closer to about one million.

“The goal of this initiative is to reduce overpopulation by preventing unwanted litters, which lowers intake and euthanasia rates in shelters,” said Dan McFadden, founder/owner of Sasha’s Pet Resort in Redmond, Washington. “This also improves individual animal health by reducing the risks of reproductive cancers and infections and may even extend the animals’ lifespan.”

This campaign encourages shelters, clinics and rescues to offer low-cost or free spay/neuter clinics for owned pet and community cats.

About Sasha’s Pet Resort

Sasha’s Pet Resort, a well-established name in the Pacific Northwest’s pet care industry, is embarking on an exciting new chapter designed to build resilience and foster growth in an evolving marketplace. Recognizing the shifting landscape of pet ownership and business operations post-pandemic, the company is evolving an ambitious e-commerce platform that promises to bring the latest innovations in pet care directly to industry professionals.

For more information visit store.sashaspr.com or email danm@sashaspr.com

