Psychology & the Soul™ Launches: A Live Podcast Integrating Clinical Psychology and Intuitive Spiritual Insight

Psychology & the Soul Kellee White Intuitive Medium and Psychotherapist Dr. Shirley Impellizzeri is an American clinical psychologist, author, and media personality

Kellee White and Dr. Shirley Impellizzeri, explore trauma, grief, resilience, and conscious awareness through psychology and spiritually informed perspective.

We’re seeing a shift in how people talk about mental health. Psychology & the Soul™ meets that shift with integrity — bridging science and spiritual awareness in a way that feels timely and essential.” — 5280 Branding

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new live-streamed podcast is redefining the national conversation around mental health and human awareness. Psychology & the Soul™ brings together licensed clinical psychology and intuitive spiritual insight in a grounded, ethical framework — offering thoughtful dialogue where science and spirituality are no longer separate.Streaming LIVE weekly on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram, with audio distribution across major podcast platforms, the series explores trauma healing, emotional regulation, attachment patterns, grief support, resilience, identity, and conscious living.This Is Not About Fixing YourselfAs psychological language becomes increasingly visible across media and social platforms, conversations about trauma, attachment, boundaries, and emotional health are often oversimplified or polarized.Psychology & the Soul™ offers something different.It asks a deeper question:What happens when psychology and spirituality stop being separate?You begin to remember what it means to be human.Designed for both the mind and the soul, the show welcomes listeners into intelligent, emotionally honest conversations about the inner challenges of being human — without bypassing, labeling, or extremes.This is a space where clinical insight and spiritual awareness are integrated through presence, curiosity, and compassion.It’s about becoming aware — together.Why Psychology & the Soul™ Is Needed NowPsychological language is everywhere — trauma, narcissism, attachment, nervous system, boundaries — yet these terms are often misunderstood, oversimplified, or sensationalized in public discourse.At the same time, spiritual concepts are rising in visibility, sometimes integrated responsibly and other times detached from psychological accountability.What the Show CoversEach one-hour episode brings thoughtful, grounded conversations to the emotional and inner challenges of being human — without bypassing, labeling, or polarization. The show maintains clinical integrity while welcoming spiritual insight, offering a balanced and ethical exploration of:• Trauma & nervous system awareness• Emotional regulation & resilience• Attachment styles & relational wounds• Grief, loss & continuing bonds• Identity & self-concept• Addiction & recovery• Boundaries & burnout• Intuition & discernment• Living consciously in a complex worldThe series will also feature expert guests contributing diverse clinical, academic, and spiritually grounded perspectives.Meet the HostsPsychology & the Soul™ is co-hosted by:Kellee White, LMFT — A licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, author, and intuitive medium known for integrating trauma-informed psychotherapy, grief counseling, and spiritually informed awareness. Her work bridges clinical training with intuitive insight in an ethical and grounded manner.Dr. Shirley Impellizzeri, PhD — A clinical psychologist and media expert specializing in attachment theory, somatic healing, trauma recovery, and relational dynamics. She brings decades of clinical rigor and professional credibility to the conversation.Together, they create a dynamic dialogue that honors both psychological science and the deeper dimensions of human experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.