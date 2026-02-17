FlightHub Launches 'Fly to the Beautiful Game,' Making It Easier for Soccer Fans to Find Flight Deals for Global Matches

The new feature connects global soccer fans with affordable flights tied to teams and host cities

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fans around the world prepare to travel for one of the biggest international soccer tournaments, FlightHub has launched a new website experience designed to make planning easier and more affordable. The new landing page, Fly to the Beautiful Game, allows travelers to select a national team or host city and instantly discover flight deals connected to match locations. The experience connects fans to travel options for soccer tournament host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, including Los Angeles, Miami, and Dallas in the U.S.; Toronto and Vancouver in Canada; and Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey in Mexico.The feature is built for fans navigating a high-demand travel period, when prices and availability can shift quickly. By linking a user’s preferred team or host city directly to FlightHub’s flight search results, the experience helps travelers compare routes, explore flexible travel dates, and plan trips around match schedules.“Global sporting events create incredible travel demand, but they can also add stress for fans trying to plan trips on a budget,” said Ayoub Hissar, Director of Brand Marketing and Communications at FlightHub. “Fly to the Beautiful Game simplifies that process. The landing page features a visual team and city selection experience, allowing fans to start with the country they support or the city hosting a match, then explore flight options that fit their preferred dates.”Travelers begin by selecting either the national team they support or a host city tied to the tournament. The landing page features departures from 26 major U.S. cities—including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Miami—making it easy for fans nationwide to search flights tied to soccer tournament host cities. FlightHub then surfaces relevant flight deals using its global flight inventory and real-time pricing data. The experience is available on both desktop and mobile.According to FlightHub search data, overall searches to popular soccer tournament host destinations are up 15%, with every host city seeing increased interest. Monterrey (MTY) leads the growth, with searches up 155%. Mexican host cities saw the largest overall increase at 49%, followed by Canada at 19% and the United States at 12%.The launch reinforces FlightHub’s role as a travel partner for major global moments, supporting fans who want to follow the action in person while maintaining a focus on affordability, accessibility, and ease of planning.Fly to the Beautiful Game is now live on FlightHub’s U.S. website:Popular soccer tournament host cities include: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Seattle, and Santa Clara (United States); Toronto and Vancouver (Canada); and Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey (Mexico).About FlightHub: FlightHub™ is a North American online travel agency based in Montréal, Canada. Founded in 2012, FlightHub helps millions of travelers each year find affordable flights and optimal itineraries across international destinations.For more information, questions, or interview requests, please contact David Watkins, Senior Publicist at Otter PR, at david.watkins@otterpr.com.###

