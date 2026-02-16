Attorney General Ken Paxton launched an email tipline where the public may report suspected violations of Texas election law and issued a legal advisory on election integrity.

Attorney General Paxton will thoroughly investigate any suspected voter fraud and protect the integrity of our elections. In his legal advisory, he notes that, “Significant growth of the noncitizen population in Texas and a pattern of partisan efforts to illegally weaponize voter registration and the voting process to manipulate electoral outcomes have created urgent risks to local, state, and federal elections. The following guidance clarifies and emphasizes several key aspects of election law.”

“Under my watch, there will be no stolen elections in Texas. Free and fair elections are a cornerstone of a thriving republic, and with the authority granted to my office by the Legislature, we will stop at nothing to uncover and stop any illegal voting activity,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I invite all Texans to report suspected violations at our tipline, [email protected]. Your liberties and your representation in our government depend on secure elections. I will continue to protect the integrity of your vote and your voice.”

Citizens and governmental entities may review this guidance to better acquaint themselves with the relevant laws that govern who can register to vote, how voting may be conducted, and other legal requirements. Violations of the Texas Election Code carry serious penalties, including jail time and fines.

To read the advisory, click here.

To report suspected election law violations, email [email protected].