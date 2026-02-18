Echelon Health & Fitness Announces Return of Free One-Year Program for First Responders

Come Home to Echelon Feel and Move better Value for the family

Local firefighters, police, ER teams and military receive a free 1-year membership, Thrive training and recovery access valued at $500.

First responders carry physical and mental stress every shift. Our Thrive program helps them build strength, prevent injuries and stay resilient for the long run.” — Jeff Quinn, COO & Managing Partner

VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Echelon Health & Fitness Launches 2nd Annual First Responders ProgramEchelon Health & Fitness proudly announces the launch of its 2nd Annual First Responders Program, honoring firefighters, police officers, EMTs, ambulance personnel, ER doctors and nurses, and military members who serve the South Jersey community every day.From March 1st through May 31st, eligible first responders will receive a program valued at $500, including:FREE 1-Year Bronze Membership (3 Days Per Week Access)4 Complimentary Thrive Personal Training Sessions30 Days of Unlimited HydroMassage Chair AccessFull Access to the MemberPERX Savings ProgramThrough MemberPERX, participants gain access to savings at over 850 local and national businesses, simply for being a member — while also supporting other small businesses throughout the community.The Reality of First Responder & ER StressThe demands placed on first responders and emergency room professionals are significant:Nearly 30% of first responders experience symptoms of PTSD or depression, higher than the general population.Firefighters report elevated rates of musculoskeletal injuries due to repetitive lifting and load-bearing demands.Law enforcement officers face increased cardiovascular risk linked to chronic stress.Up to 45% of ER physicians report symptoms of burnout, making emergency medicine one of the highest-stress specialties.ER nurses experience high levels of emotional exhaustion due to trauma exposure, long shifts, and critical decision-making under pressure.Chronic occupational stress has been linked to increased injury risk, fatigue, and long-term health complications.“The stress doesn’t shut off when their shift ends,” said Jeff Quinn, COO & Managing Partner of Echelon Health & Fitness. “Strength training builds resilience. Recovery reduces injury risk. Community creates accountability. This program is about protecting the protectors.”A Real Impact StoryJill, a local first responder who enrolled in last year’s program, continues to train at Echelon today.“Last year’s First Responders Program gave me the push I needed,” said Jill. “Working in emergency response is physically and mentally demanding. The Thrive sessions helped me build strength and prevent injuries, and the recovery access helped me decompress after tough shifts. I’ve continued training ever since because it’s made a real difference — not just in my job performance, but in my overall health.”The Thrive personal training sessions focus on strength, mobility, conditioning, and injury prevention — critical for physically demanding professions. The addition of HydroMassage access supports muscular recovery and stress reduction, helping participants reset after long, high-intensity shifts.Following a successful inaugural year, the 2nd Annual First Responders Program expands its impact by integrating structured recovery services and the MemberPERX savings network.Program Details:Eligibility: Firefighters, Police Officers, EMTs, Ambulance Personnel, ER Doctors & Nurses, and Active or Former MilitaryOffer Period: March 1st – May 31stTotal Value: $500Includes:1-Year Bronze Membership (3 Days/Week)4 Thrive Personal Training Sessions30 Days HydroMassage AccessMemberPERX Savings ProgramLocations: Voorhees & AudubonVerification RequiredEligible first responders may enroll in person at either location during the promotional period.

