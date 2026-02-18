Echelon Health & Fitness Announces Return of Free One-Year Program for First Responders
Local firefighters, police, ER teams and military receive a free 1-year membership, Thrive training and recovery access valued at $500.
Echelon Health & Fitness proudly announces the launch of its 2nd Annual First Responders Program, honoring firefighters, police officers, EMTs, ambulance personnel, ER doctors and nurses, and military members who serve the South Jersey community every day.
From March 1st through May 31st, eligible first responders will receive a program valued at $500, including:
FREE 1-Year Bronze Membership (3 Days Per Week Access)
4 Complimentary Thrive Personal Training Sessions
30 Days of Unlimited HydroMassage Chair Access
Full Access to the MemberPERX Savings Program
Through MemberPERX, participants gain access to savings at over 850 local and national businesses, simply for being a member — while also supporting other small businesses throughout the community.
The Reality of First Responder & ER Stress
The demands placed on first responders and emergency room professionals are significant:
Nearly 30% of first responders experience symptoms of PTSD or depression, higher than the general population.
Firefighters report elevated rates of musculoskeletal injuries due to repetitive lifting and load-bearing demands.
Law enforcement officers face increased cardiovascular risk linked to chronic stress.
Up to 45% of ER physicians report symptoms of burnout, making emergency medicine one of the highest-stress specialties.
ER nurses experience high levels of emotional exhaustion due to trauma exposure, long shifts, and critical decision-making under pressure.
Chronic occupational stress has been linked to increased injury risk, fatigue, and long-term health complications.
“The stress doesn’t shut off when their shift ends,” said Jeff Quinn, COO & Managing Partner of Echelon Health & Fitness. “Strength training builds resilience. Recovery reduces injury risk. Community creates accountability. This program is about protecting the protectors.”
A Real Impact Story
Jill, a local first responder who enrolled in last year’s program, continues to train at Echelon today.
“Last year’s First Responders Program gave me the push I needed,” said Jill. “Working in emergency response is physically and mentally demanding. The Thrive sessions helped me build strength and prevent injuries, and the recovery access helped me decompress after tough shifts. I’ve continued training ever since because it’s made a real difference — not just in my job performance, but in my overall health.”
The Thrive personal training sessions focus on strength, mobility, conditioning, and injury prevention — critical for physically demanding professions. The addition of HydroMassage access supports muscular recovery and stress reduction, helping participants reset after long, high-intensity shifts.
Following a successful inaugural year, the 2nd Annual First Responders Program expands its impact by integrating structured recovery services and the MemberPERX savings network.
Program Details:
Eligibility: Firefighters, Police Officers, EMTs, Ambulance Personnel, ER Doctors & Nurses, and Active or Former Military
Offer Period: March 1st – May 31st
Total Value: $500
Includes:
1-Year Bronze Membership (3 Days/Week)
4 Thrive Personal Training Sessions
30 Days HydroMassage Access
MemberPERX Savings Program
Locations: Voorhees & Audubon
Verification Required
Eligible first responders may enroll in person at either location during the promotional period.
