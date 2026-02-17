Health e Practices Expands Access to Physician’s Edge with Limited-Time Discount Amid Financial Strain on Med Practices

Closing the gap on physician's financial knowledge

Program aims to support physicians navigating rising costs, shrinking margins, and growing business complexity

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As physicians across the country face mounting financial pressure from declining reimbursement, rising operating costs, and increasing administrative burden, Health e Practices is expanding access to its Physician’s Edge program through a limited-time discounted offering Physician’s Edge is a CME-accredited, comprehensive, self-paced business and financial education program designed specifically for physicians and practice administrators. The courses were created to address a long-standing gap in medical training: practical business and financial literacy.“Medical training prepares physicians to care for patients, not to interpret balance sheets or manage cash flow,” said Jill Arena, CEO of Health e Practices. “Right now, many practices are under more financial strain than ever. We wanted to make this program more accessible at a time when physicians need practical tools, not added pressure.”According to the 2025 Medscape Physician Compensation Report, 62% of physicians believe the profession is underpaid, while 53% report feeling personally underpaid relative to their workload and responsibilities. At the same time, many practices continue to struggle with reimbursement delays, staffing shortages, and revenue cycle inefficiencies. Industry experts note that gaps in financial understanding can leave practices vulnerable to revenue loss, cash flow instability, and even internal fraud.Physician’s Edge was developed over three years in response to feedback from graduates of Health e Practices’ leadership and revenue cycle programs, who consistently requested deeper training in financial fundamentals. The course includes 25 modules and more than 30 hours of content, covering topics such as:• Understanding profit and loss statements and balance sheets• Forecasting cash flow and managing accounts receivable• Identifying revenue leaks and improving payer mix• Strengthening coding and revenue cycle practices• Evaluating major purchases and growth decisions• Building financial dashboards and performance incentivesThe program is entirely online and self-paced to accommodate physician schedules and includes 32.5 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME) credit. In addition, participants have the option to join monthly live Q&A sessions with CEO Jill Arena to review course modules together in a collaborative, study-group style format and ask real-world questions.“After hearing from so many physicians who felt overwhelmed by the business side of medicine, we knew we needed to do more,” Arena said. “This discounted access period is about support. It’s our way of helping physicians gain clarity and control during a challenging financial moment for the profession.”About Health e PracticesHealth e Practices is committed to transforming the business and culture of medicine by providing comprehensive financial, human resources, and strategic tools to medical groups of all sizes and specialties. Their services are designed to address operational challenges, ensuring practices achieve financial and operational vitality. Learn more at healtheps.com.

