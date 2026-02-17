PGM Solutions to Showcase 'People Factors' Unified Audience Intelligence at RampUp 2026 as Gold Sponsor

As brands seek more performance-driven strategies, People Factors connects identity and behavioral context.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a Gold Sponsor of RampUp 2026, PGM Solutions , a leader in advanced data solutions, will showcase People Factors, its unified audience intelligence solution.People Factors connects identity, household, and behavioral insights across more than 250 million U.S. consumer profiles and 700+ attributes , creating a continuous view of consumers as their life stages, interests, and purchase intent evolve.It serves as the identity foundation of PGM’s broader Factors framework, which also includes Home Factors. Home Factors adds exclusive property-level intelligence spanning 90%+ of U.S. homes, linking household behavior with the condition and characteristics of the home itself.“RampUp brings together some of the most data-forward teams in the industry,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data & Marketing at PGM Solutions. “We’re excited to engage in those conversations and show how brands can connect with people, not just profiles, to drive better outcomes.”At RampUp 2026, PGM will connect with brands to explore:- Identity continuity across channels- Unified household and property intelligence- Activation of People Factors and Home Factors audiences within LiveRampPGM’s audiences, listed under PGM Solutions (fka V12), are available through the LiveRamp Data Marketplace for activation across digital, social, and CTV.PGM will be in Suite 7, March 3-5, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square. Request a time to meet at RampUp 2026 here. About PGM SolutionsPGM Solutions is a household-level audience intelligence partner that helps brands understand how households form, change, and make decisions over time. Through the Factors framework of People, Home, and Auto Factors, PGM provides identity, property-level context, and vehicle lifecycle insights to support more informed audience strategies across channels. For more information, visit porchgroupmedia.com.

