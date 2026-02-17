USA Today Bestselling Author J.J. Hebert Wins International Impact Book Award for The Breaking of Time

The Breaking of Time - Winner, Fantasy: 2026 International Impact Book Awards

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USA Today bestselling author J.J. Hebert has been named a winner in the Fantasy category at the International Impact Book Awards for his acclaimed novel, The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth The International Impact Book Awards recognize books that demonstrate excellence in storytelling, originality, and meaningful resonance with readers worldwide. Hebert’s gripping fantasy novel was honored for its bold mythology, emotional depth, and high-concept narrative.In The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth, Hebert introduces readers to an ancient order of immortal time sorcerers devoted to a godlike entity known as the Silence — beings who believe that stillness is purity and seek to erase all noise, life, and emotion. At the heart of the story is Daniel Ward, an ordinary man drawn into an extraordinary conflict that spans centuries, dimensions, and the fragile boundary between chaos and control.As Daniel’s world unravels, he is forced to confront forces far older and more powerful than he ever imagined — and to question whether humanity’s imperfections are weaknesses to be silenced or strengths worth fighting for. The novel blends supernatural suspense with philosophical stakes, creating a fast-paced yet thought-provoking reading experience.“This recognition from the International Impact Book Awards is an incredible honor,” said Hebert. “The story explores the tension between silence and expression, control and freedom — themes that feel more relevant than ever.”The award adds to the growing momentum behind The Breaking of Time: Chronicles of the Arvynth, further establishing it as a standout work in contemporary fantasy.The novel is available through Amazon and other major online retailers in paperback and digital formats.About the AuthorJ. J. Hebert is the bestselling author of numerous books, including his acclaimed debut Unconventional and The Backwards K, which, according to Newsweek, is currently in development for film adaptation. A lifelong New England resident, Hebert frequently weaves the region’s landscapes and atmosphere into his fiction. He is also the award-winning CEO and Founder of MindStir Media, a company that USA Today called “the leading provider of self-publishing and book marketing services.” Discover more about J. J. Hebert and his books at jjhebertonline.com , and join his community of over 2 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter) @authorjjhebert.

