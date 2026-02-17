TYT’s Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey Crosses 1 Billion Lifetime Views

Indisputable has become a powerhouse in media by delivering sharp analysis, fearless truth-telling, and a commitment to justice-driven journalism.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's largest online news network, today announced that Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey crossed 1 billion views on YouTube. It’s a historic milestone for one of the fastest-growing news shows in the country. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster and political analyst Dr. Rashad Richey, Indisputable has become a powerhouse in media by delivering sharp analysis, fearless truth-telling, and a commitment to justice-driven journalism."I'm profoundly humbled by this milestone of one billion views," said Dr. Rashad Richey. "It reflects my production team’s hard work, a supportive network, and the collective voice of millions seeking unfiltered truth and real conversations about policy, society, and culture in America. Indisputable isn't just a show—it's a movement powered by our viewers' passion for change, and we're just getting started."Each of those 1 billion views signifies more than a metric: it represents an individual gaining critical perspective, discovering overlooked stories, finding inspiration amid challenges, or engaging with narratives mainstream outlets often ignore. It's a symbol of a community united in the pursuit of justice, transparency, and societal progress.“Dr. Richey’s leadership, authenticity, and courage have made Indisputable one of the most impactful shows in America today,” said TYT founder and host of The Young Turks, Cenk Uygur.Since its launch in 2021, Indisputable has built a loyal audience that spans generations, offering a unique blend of breaking news, political commentary, and viral debates. It was recently recognized by Media Matters as one of the top left-leaning shows online with over 3.2m followers across platforms.Over the years, Indisputable has been recognized as Best News & Politics Podcast from the Black Podcasting Awards, Audience Honor in Social Activism at the 16th Annual Shorty Awards, the 5th Estate New Media Award from the Multicultural Media & Correspondents Association, sponsored by Comcast Universal, and the Global Icon Award from Black Media Honors. Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey airs weekdays 2:30pm ET/11:30am PT on TYT Network and is available on TYT.com , YouTube, Twitch, and wherever you listen to podcasts.###About TYT and ‘The Young Turks’When it comes to news, there’s no contest that TYT is The Online News Network. Founded in 2002, TYT Network has established a dominant presence online as a reliable and trustworthy news destination. As the #1 most engaged news and politics network with a growing 30 million followers, 31 billion lifetime views, the award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 250 million views a month.TYT includes owned and operated and partner shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, and more. TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, Samsung TV Plus, Roku, Xumo, TCLtv+, Fubo, and as a podcast on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.Over the years, TYT has received several Shorty Awards including the Silver Honor and Audience Honor for News and Media. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was recognized with the People’s Voice Webby Award in News and Politics. Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey received the Best News and Politics Podcast award in the Black Podcasting Awards.Learn more about TYT at tyt.com

