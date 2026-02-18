My Paw Spot Launches Globally to Unite Pet Parents and Pet Care Professionals Through a Connected Digital Platform

My Paw Spot – global platform connecting pet parents and pet care professionals

PARIS, FRANCE, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Paw Spot , a global digital-first platform for pet parents and pet care professionals , is announcing its global launch aimed at simplifying pet care through Community, Commerce, and Confidence. Designed to help families discover services, explore products, find community events, share experiences, and access practical pet care tips, My Paw Spot brings essential elements of pet care into a single connected online space. Registrations are open to all pet parents, pet care professionals, and service providers worldwide.By centralizing the pet care journey, My Paw Spot addresses a long-standing gap: the difficulty families face in navigating fragmented information and disconnected services. The platform gives pet parents greater clarity and confidence in their decisions, while offering pet care professionals a dedicated digital presence to showcase expertise, build visibility, and connect with families seeking reliable support.“My Paw Spot was inspired by the real-life experiences I shared with my two labradors, Snowy and Lara,” said Priyanka Budkuley, Founder & CEO of My Paw Spot. “Navigating their care journey showed me how difficult it can be to find timely, credible pet care support. My Paw Spot is my commitment to building a more connected and compassionate experience for families and professionals, and we look forward to bringing new features to the community throughout 2026.”Through My Paw Spot, members can participate in community discussions, post or discover upcoming events, learn from shared experiences, and access curated products selected for comfort and everyday practicality. Pet care professionals and service providers—including trainers, groomers, walkers, pet care specialists, and pet-friendly businesses—can also join the platform to connect with families who value transparency, expertise, and dependable care.As new features continue rolling out in 2026, My Paw Spot will expand its tools that support discovery, bookings, and engagement across the global pet care ecosystem.My Paw Spot is accessible worldwide through:👉 mypawspot.com👉 mypawspot.fr👉 mypawspot.in________________________________________About My Paw SpotMy Paw Spot was born from the real-life journey of founder Priyanka Budkuley and her two labradors, Snowy and Lara. Their medical and everyday care experiences revealed how difficult it can be for families to find credible information, compassionate support, and trustworthy pet care services in one place. My Paw Spot was created to change that.Built on Community, Commerce, and Confidence, the platform connects pet parents, pet care professionals, and service providers through a growing ecosystem of services, products, events, discussions, and shared experiences. Designed to make pet care more accessible and informed, My Paw Spot is committed to building a kinder, more connected future for pets and the people who love them.

