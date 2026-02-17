UAPB Athletics Breaks Ground with National FanFunding™ Campaign

The 1873 Gold Standard Legacy Bottle - crafted by Social House® Vodka to support UAPB student-athletes. Only 1,873 bottles produced. Every case fuels scholarships, wellness, and career readiness. Sam Barnes, President of The Gold Standard Collective, and Board Member Gregory Summers speak during the Raise the Roar campaign unveiling on February 6, 2026, in Pine Bluff. Golden Lions fans bring the energy at UAPB - capturing the pride, unity, and passion behind the Raise the Roar Campaign.

First-of-its-kind initiative rallies alumni - $25,000 raised at launch as momentum builds toward $100,000 goal

"Raise the Roar" is about leadership and pride. Alumni, coaches, and supporters uniting to create real opportunity for UAPB student-athletes.” — AD Chris Robinson

PINE BLUFF, NC, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gold Standard Collective and SOCIAL HOUSEVodka have officially launched their nationwide Raise the Roar Campaign in support of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Athletics. A bold new movement to rally alumni, community leaders, and corporate supporters in raising $100,000 for Golden Lion student-athletes.The launch follows a sold-out leadership unveiling held February 6 in Pine Bluff, where early supporters pledged over $25,000 toward the campaign’s $100,000 goal. The event marked the official debut of the 1873 Gold Standard Legacy Bottle, an exclusive collector’s release in partnership with Social House Vodka and The Gold Standard Collective.“This campaign represents leadership in action,” said Chris Robinson, Athletic Director at UAPB. “When our coaches, alumni, and community leaders step forward together, we create real opportunity for our student-athletes. ‘Raise the Roar’ is about accountability to our mission and investing in young people who represent UAPB with pride every day.”Crafted to honor UAPB’s founding year, the 1873 Gold Standard bottle features iconic campus imagery, black-and-gold branding, and the Golden Lion emblem. Only 1,873 numbered cases will be produced. Each purchase supports scholarships, wellness, and career development for UAPB student-athletes.“This is a challenge,” added Sam Barnes Jr., President of The Gold Standard Collective. “Raise the Roar is about alumni leadership, chapter by chapter, city by city, stepping forward to support the next generation of Golden Lions.”Orders begin shipping March 1, 2026. Once all 1,873 cases are claimed, the collection will close permanently. The limited-edition collection is now available for pre-order at socialhousevodka.com/products/uapbCary Joshi, Founder of Social House Vodka, stated: “We created this campaign to prove that community pride could power real change. Pine Bluff showed us what’s possible when passion meets a platform and UAPB alumni are setting the gold standard.”A 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to advancing the legacy of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff by supporting student-athletes with scholarships, wellness initiatives, and career development.About Social House VodkaSocial House Vodka is a farm-to-flask premium spirit crafted for moments that matter. Rooted in community and driven by purpose, Social House transforms pride into progress through its Every Sip Counts™ platform—partnering with universities, alumni networks, and local leaders to fund impact where it’s needed most. From the field to the glass, Social House is where legacy meets lifestyle. About UAPB AthleticsAs the heartbeat of Arkansas’s oldest historically Black public university, UAPB Athletics represents a proud tradition of excellence, resilience, and community impact. With deep roots in the SWAC and a legacy dating back to 1873, Golden Lion student-athletes compete with purpose—on the field, in the classroom, and as leaders in the Arkansas Delta and beyond. As a land-grant institution, UAPB continues to be a cultural, academic, and athletic cornerstone for the region and HBCU sports nationwide.

