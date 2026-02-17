Pay It Forward 9/11 Launches Global A Cappella Movement To Honor 25th Anniversary of 9/11 Through Zak Abel’s 'Be Kind'

Deke Sharon Kevin Tuerff, Founder of Pay It Forward 9/11

Singers: Join Pay It Forward 9/11 and Global A Cappella Producer Deke Sharon, Sony Music To Sing Zak Abel’s “Be Kind” to kick off #11DaysofKindness Campaign

"Music can heal and unite where words fail. Together with Total Vocal and Sony Music, we create a global symphony of kindness. Twenty-five years later, our message is clear: we remember by doing good.” — Kevin Tuerff, Pay It Forward 9/11 Founder

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pay It Forward 9/11 and Global A Cappella Producer Deke Sharon, Sony Music to Mobilize Hundreds of Singers/Groups to Sing Zak Abel’s “Be Kind” Kindness Anthem for Social Media Sharing and Composite Video Launching September 1st to kick off #11DaysofKindness CampaignIn a powerful fusion of harmony and humanity, Pay It Forward 9/11 and Pitch Perfect vocal producer Deke Sharon are proud to announce a global partnership to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. This year, the organizations will launch a worldwide call to action, engaging hundreds of a cappella groups to perform Zak Abel’s hit anthem “Be Kind,” the cornerstone of the annual "11 Days of Kindness" initiative (September 1st through 11th).Groups will also be encouraged to perform random acts of kindness for strangers to inspire common human decency and unity.Through a special agreement, Sony Music and the song’s writer Zak Abel and Sony Music have generously donated the performance rights to “Be Kind” for this campaign. The song was streamed an estimated 58 million times and his music video was viewed 2.5 million times. This contribution allows student, amateur, and professional vocal groups across the globe to record and share their renditions of the beautiful kindness song without licensing hurdles, creating a wave of compassion leading up to the September 11, 2026 25th anniversary."Music has a unique ability to heal and unite where words often fail," said Kevin Tuerff, Founder of Pay It Forward 9/11. "By partnering with Total Vocal and Sony Music, we are turning a day of profound loss into a global symphony of kindness. Twenty-five years later, our message remains clear: we remember by doing good."Participation is free:Review and Record The Global Anthem: Groups from every continent are invited to record "Be Kind" (payitforward911/bekind).Submission tips: https://www.payitforward911.org/recordingsubmission Be Part of #11DaysofKindness: Starting September 1, social media will be flooded with these vocal performances, encouraging viewers to perform their own acts of service and use the hashtag #PayItForward911 and #BeKind911 and #11DaysofKindnessEnjoy and Share The Composite Video: On September 1, 2026, a "mega-mix" music video featuring hundreds of voices joined in a single, virtual choir will be released globally to kick off the month of remembrance.A Global Harmony for Remembrance:Since 2002, Pay It Forward 9/11 has inspired people to perform "ripple effect" acts of kindness to honor those lost, and the heroes who responded. For the 25th anniversary, the partnership with Total Vocal, a leader in the global contemporary a cappella community, scales this mission through the universal language of music."The a cappella community is a family built around listening and blending," added Deke Sharon, best known for his work on the Pitch Perfect films and NBC’s “Sing Off”. “Hundreds of groups will come together to sing Zak Abel’s ‘Be Kind’ song, creating a massive, resonant reminder of our shared humanity. We are honored to raise our voices together for this tribute."About Zak Abel (@zakabel)Zak Abel is an English singer, songwriter and musician. He’s known for blending soulful pop, country and electronic music and his collaborations with Gordon City, Kygo and Paloma Faith; he also manages hearing loss (otosclerosis) while creating music, with hits like “Be Kind” and “Unmissable.” On June 6, Zak Abel released a poignant duet titled “Brother to Me” with British singer-songwriter Rhys Lewis delving into themes of mental health and male vulnerability.About Pay It Forward 9/11Pay It Forward 9/11, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in NYC dedicated to keeping the spirit of unity alive by challenging people to perform three random acts of kindness for strangers each year in observance of the 9/11 anniversary. The charity was formed on the first anniversary of 9/11 in 2002, and has grown to include participants in all 50 US states and more than a dozen countries.About Deke Sharon (@dekesharon)Deke Sharon is a global music producer dedicated to the celebration and advancement of contemporary a cappella. They produce world-class events, arrangements, and digital content that bring vocalists together from across the globe.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.