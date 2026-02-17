SOMAÍ Partners with Japan’s KISEKI to Introduce Japanese-Quality Medicinal Cannabis to Global Medical Markets

KISEKI Flower Products to Launch in the UK

LISBON, PORTUGAL, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SOMAÍ, a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) specializing in cannabinoid-based medicines, today announced a strategic partnership with KISEKI PLANT FACTORY (THAILAND) Co., Ltd., the Thailand-based subsidiary of KISEKI GROUP CORP. (Tokyo, Japan), to support the global distribution of KISEKI’s medicinal cannabis flower across SOMAÍ’s international medical markets.Through this collaboration, KISEKI’s medicinal cannabis products will become available for the first time in the UK, leveraging SOMAÍ’s established regulatory infrastructure and pharmaceutical distribution network. This milestone represents one of the first introductions of a Japanese-origin cannabis brand into Western prescription markets. The partnership will continue to expand in phases, aligned with applicable market authorization processes and regulatory requirements.KISEKI’s flower is cultivated in a state-of-the-art indoor facility operating under the Control Union Medical Cannabis Standard – GAP, applying Japanese-inspired agricultural engineering and quality control protocols designed for medical use.“Japanese quality is the result of precise plant-factory engineering, disciplined cultivation processes, and carefully selected genetics,” said Kohei Yamada, Founder and CEO of KISEKI PLANT FACTORY (THAILAND) Co., Ltd. “We are proud to collaborate with SOMAÍ to bring our medicinal cannabis to patients worldwide through a partner that understands regulated medical markets.”The partnership combines KISEKI’s cultivation methodology and genetic stewardship with SOMAÍ’s EU-GMP pharmaceutical expertise, enabling compliant supply into some of the world’s most tightly regulated medical cannabis markets.“This collaboration reflects SOMAÍ’s role in working to distribute various craft indoor brands through its global distribution platform,” said Michael Sassano, Founder and Interim CEO of SOMAÍ. “SOMAÍ’s ability to navigate EU-GMP regulatory frameworks to commercialization of unique international brands demonstrates careful thought to reach many demographics in the medical community through diversified cultural offerings that meet the high expectations of regulators, prescribers, and patients worldwide.”Proprietary Genetics, Developed for Medical PrecisionThe initial portfolio features proprietary KISEKI cultivars developed through the company’s in-house breeding program:- Tokyo Pushpop — A hybrid with a fruit-forward terpene profile and balanced cannabinoid expression, designed to support both relaxation and functional clarity within a structured medical framework.- Sakura Oreoz — An indica-leaning cultivar featuring creamy, dessert-forward terpene characteristics with subtle floral undertones, developed for depth of aroma while maintaining pharmaceutical consistency.- Mt Fuji Sugar — A high-trichome cultivar characterized by a refined, sweet terpene profile and consistent cannabinoid expression, reflecting KISEKI’s emphasis on purity and visual quality.Each cultivar reflects distinctive terpene expression and proprietary breeding methodologies, adapted for compliant medical use through SOMAÍ’s EU-GMP processes.About SOMAÍSOMAÍ is a leading EU-GMP-certified vertically integrated Multi-Country Operator (MCO) with a global footprint of distribution for one of the most advanced EU-GMP-certified cannabinoid-containing pharmaceutical extract and flower portfolios.The company owns a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, SOMAÍ Pharmaceuticals, and indoor cultivation NovaSoma in Lisbon, Portugal, and maintains global sales teams across the world’s most established medical cannabis markets. Through continued regulatory investment, acquisitions, and global brand partnerships, SOMAÍ is building a robust pipeline of innovative cannabis-based medicines for regulated markets worldwide.About KISEKI PLANT FACTORY (THAILAND) Co., Ltd.KISEKI PLANT FACTORY (THAILAND) Co., Ltd. operates a Control Union Medical Cannabis Standard – GAP certified indoor cultivation facility, applying Japanese plant-factory engineering principles and strict quality protocols to the production of medicinal cannabis. From its base in Thailand, KISEKI supports a stable and compliant global supply for regulated medical markets.10/16 Moo 12, Bangphliyai Sub-District, Bang Phli District, Samut Prakan 10540 ThailandEmail: info@kisekicannabis.comHP: https://kisekimedical.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kisekimedical/

