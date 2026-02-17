Esomar and Globo announce partnership for Esomar Latam 2026 in Rio de Janeiro

Floresça | Esomar LATAM 2026

Partnership supports visibility and thought leadership for Esomar’s annual Latin America conference, March 22–24, 2026

Esomar Latam 2026 creates an opportunity to connect voices from across Brazil, Latin America and beyond and to reflect the diversity, data and insights that guide our work.” — Suzana Pamplona, Director of Research and Knowledge at Globo

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esomar, the global community for data, research and insights, and Globo, the largest media company in Latin America, today announced a content partnership for Esomar Latam 2026, Esomar’s annual Latin America conference, to be held 22-24 March 2026 in Rio de Janeiro.

The partnership brings together Esomar and Globo to strengthen visibility, engagement and thought leadership around the event. Collaboration will focus on digital and social media exposure, through Globo’s Gente portal and social profiles, and joint content aligned with the conference’s themes and programming.

“Esomar Latam is about creating space for meaningful exchange across Latin America and with our global network,” said Gabriela Kusters of Esomar. “Partnering with Globo helps extend the reach of those conversations and supports our goal of connecting diverse perspectives that are shaping the future of data, research and insights in the region.”

Esomar Latam is a rotating regional event hosted each year in a different Latin American city. The 2026 edition, themed “Floresça! Growing ideas, inspiring connections and shaping thriving markets,” will convene researchers, insights leaders and business decision-makers from across Latin America and beyond.

The conference will emphasize growth, collaboration and impact, with sessions designed to reflect the diversity, creativity and energy of the region. Presentations will explore how research, insights and innovation can support stronger decision-making and contribute to more resilient, thriving markets.

"Market research is at the core of what we do and the decisions we make. We are proud of the depth and scale of the data we generate each year. This is made possible through collaboration with a dynamic and highly specialized network of research partners committed to innovation and technical rigor," said Suzana Pamplona, director of research and knowledge from Globo. “Esomar Latam 2026 creates an opportunity to connect voices from across Brazil, Latin America and beyond and to reflect the diversity, data and insights that guide our work.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting dialogue, knowledge exchange and innovation within the research and insights ecosystem.

Additional details about Esomar Latam 2026 can be found here: https://esomar.org/events/esomar-latam-2026

About Esomar

Since 1947, Esomar has been the global hub for research, insights, and analytics. Reaching 50,000+ individuals, 750+ companies and 130+ countries, we are a worldwide membership organisation that empowers insights professionals and businesses to unlock their potential on both the global and local stage, fostering connections, collaboration, growth and knowledge. Driven by our core values of inclusivity, caring, innovation and trust, we have led the industry through a rapidly evolving landscape for more than 75 years. We continue our commitment to raising ethical standards, facilitating education, advocating with legislators, sharing best practices, and promoting evidence-based solutions for decision-makers. www.esomar.org

