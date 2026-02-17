Artizan Joyeria Marks 2026 Lunar New Year With Limited-Edition Herradura Pavé Drop

Herradura Signature Icon Pave Mix Drop 1 Herradura Signature Icon Pave Mix Drop 2 Herradura Signature Icon Pave Mix Drop 3

Artizan Joyeria’s bestselling horseshoe icon gets a pavé upgrade for the Year of the Horse, a once-in-12-years zodiac alignment.

The Herradura has always been about carrying your own luck, not waiting for it to find you” — Keren Yoshua

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artizan Joyeria , the Miami-based jewelry brand known for accessible luxury and bold design, today launches the Herradura Signature Icon Pavé Mix, a limited-edition necklace reimagining of its bestselling horseshoe clasp design, to celebrate the 2026 Lunar New Year, the Year of the Horse. The drop connects one of the most universal symbols of good fortune with one of the Chinese zodiac’s most powerful signs, creating a piece designed to carry both cultural meaning and personal intention into the new year.Where the Horseshoe Meets the HorseIn Chinese astrology, the horse is the seventh animal of the zodiac and represents energy, ambition, and a relentless drive toward independence. The Year of the Horse is traditionally associated with bold action, decisive forward movement, and the courage to chart your own path. Those born under the horse sign are known for their vitality, sharp instincts, and refusal to follow the crowd. For Artizan Joyeria, those themes are deeply familiar. The Herradura (“horseshoe” in Spanish) collection has carried a parallel meaning since Creative Director Keren Yoshua first designed it in 2015: resilience, good fortune, and the confidence to create your own momentum.With 2026 bringing the horse back into the zodiac cycle, Artizan Joyeria saw a natural moment to elevate its most iconic piece. The result is a limited-edition necklace that bridges Eastern and Western symbols of luck into a single wearable design.“The Herradura has always been about carrying your own luck, not waiting for it to find you,” says Keren Yoshua, Founder and Creative Director of Artizan Joyeria. “When I saw that 2026 was the Year of the Horse, it felt like the universe caught up with what we’ve been saying since 2015. This piece is for women who don’t stand still.”Product DetailsThe Herradura Signature Icon Pavé Mix elevates the original horseshoe clasp necklace with encrusted pavé crystal detailing across the signature clasp, adding light and dimension to the silhouette that made the Herradura Artizan’s number-one bestseller. Crafted in durable stainless steel and finished with a thick layer of 18k gold plating, the necklace is engineered for daily wear without sacrificing the fine-jewelry look Artizan’s customers expect. The piece is designed with versatility in mind: it can be worn solo as a statement piece or layered with existing Herradura designs for a stacked, personalized look that reflects the wearer’s individual style.The Lunar New Year is celebrated by nearly two billion people worldwide, making it one of the most widely observed cultural moments on the global calendar. For Yoshua, that scale made the timing feel right. “The horseshoe is one of the most recognized symbols of luck across cultures,” she adds. “Seeing it align with the Lunar New Year this year gave us a reason to do something special, not just for our community, but for anyone who believes in starting the year with intention.”AvailabilityThe Herradura Signature Icon Pavé Mix is available now at artizanjoyeria.com and through select retail partners. The necklace joins the broader Herradura collection , which remains available year-round as one of Artizan Joyeria’s core product lines.About Artizan JoyeriaFounded in 2008 in Miami, Artizan Joyeria designs fashion-forward, high-quality jewelry that makes luxury accessible. Led by Creative Director Keren Yoshua, the brand is known for bold pieces that celebrate individuality, self-expression, and the confidence to challenge convention. Artizan Joyeria products are available at artizanjoyeria.com and through a growing network of retail partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.