GetHairMD Announces Partnership with Double Board-Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Steven Pearlman in New York

Renowned facial plastic surgery practice introduces non-invasive hair restoration through exclusive GetHairMD partnership

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD announced today a strategic partnership with Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery, led by double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Steven Pearlman, expanding access to physician-directed, non-invasive hair restoration solutions in New York City.Demand for hair restoration continues to rise nationwide, with more than 80 million men and women in the United States experiencing some form of hair loss. Women now represent one of the fastest-growing segments seeking treatment, often preferring non-surgical options that deliver results without downtime. This partnership reflects a broader shift toward personalized, technology-driven hair restoration programs for both men and women that integrate seamlessly into established aesthetic practices.Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery is widely recognized for offering a comprehensive range of facial plastic and reconstructive solutions, combining surgical expertise with non-surgical treatments designed to help patients look and feel their best. The practice’s patient-first philosophy and commitment to delivering highly customized care make it a natural fit for GetHairMD’s physician-directed model.“Hair restoration should be approached with the same level of precision and personalization as any other aesthetic concern,” said Dr. Steven Pearlman. “GetHairMD provides a structured, evidence-based, non-invasive program that complements the diverse services we already offer, while giving patients meaningful options earlier in their hair loss journey.”Through this partnership, Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery gains access to GetHairMD’s proprietary hair restoration platform, including AI-powered HairMetrix diagnostic analysis, proprietary clinical hair growth laser, and DNA-based treatment personalization. These tools allow medical professionals to evaluate hair loss at a deeper level and build customized, multi-modality treatment plans designed to address the biological drivers of hair loss rather than relying on a single solution.The GetHairMD program is delivered as a full turnkey, out-of-the-box offering for physician practices. It includes in-clinic protocols, at-home products, operational support, and training, enabling practices to implement comprehensive hair restoration programs efficiently while maintaining high clinical standards. Treatments are non-invasive, non-surgical, require no downtime, and achieve success rates exceeding 90 percent across the network.As part of the GetHairMD network, Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery receives exclusive territory rights for its market. This exclusivity ensures patients receive consistent, physician-led care while protecting the practice from local competition within the GetHairMD system. For patients considering surgical hair restoration in the future, GetHairMD protocols can also be used before or after procedures to support scalp health and help optimize long-term outcomes.“Partnering with a practice like Pearlman Aesthetic Surgery represents exactly how we believe hair restoration should be delivered,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “Dr. Pearlman and his team exemplify clinical excellence and offer a wide range of aesthetic solutions under one roof. It is an honor to work with physicians of this caliber as we continue building a national network grounded in proprietary technology, exclusive territories, and physician-directed care.”The partnership further strengthens GetHairMD’s presence in major metropolitan markets and reinforces its mission to collaborate with leading practices that value innovation, personalization, and patient outcomes.About Pearlman Aesthetic SurgeryPearlman Aesthetic Surgery is a premier facial plastic and reconstructive surgery practice located in New York City. Led by Dr. Steven Pearlman, the practice offers a broad range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments with a focus on individualized care, natural-looking results, and patient empowerment.For more information, visit www.mdface.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach combining AI-powered diagnostics, doctor-supervised in-clinic treatments, and at-home products to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90 percent success rate. GetHairMD has grown to more than 80 locations nationwide.For more information, visit www.gethairmd.com

