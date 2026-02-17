GetHairMD Partners with Drs. Leveque, Butler, and Patterson to Expand Hair Restoration at Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery

Physician-directed, non-invasive hair restoration launches at The Skin Care Center in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GetHairMD announced a new partnership with Dr. Jocelyn Leveque, Dr. Peter Butler, and Dr. Nathan Patterson, expanding access to advanced, non-invasive hair restoration through The Skin Care Center at Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery in Pensacola.Dr. Leveque, Dr. Butler, and Dr. Patterson are board-certified plastic surgeons offering a wide range of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic services. Through The Skin Care Center, the practice provides patients with comprehensive, individualized aesthetic care supported by experienced clinicians.As interest in hair restoration continues to rise among both men and women, practices are increasingly seeking solutions that expand patient access without adding complexity to physician schedules. GetHairMD was designed specifically to meet that need by delivering a complete, physician-directed system that integrates seamlessly into established clinical workflows.“Hair restoration is an area where we continue to see growing patient interest, especially with the rise of GLP-1 usage and greater communication of how perimenopause and menopause impacts women,” said Dr. Jocelyn Leveque. “GetHairMD allows us to introduce a comprehensive program that fits naturally within our practice and gives our team the ability to care for more patients in an effective and non-invasive way.”The GetHairMD program is delivered as a full turnkey, out-of-the-box solution for physician practices. It includes proprietary technology, a complete suite of diagnostics, in-clinic protocols, at-home products, hands-on training, and ongoing operational and marketing support. Importantly, treatments are designed so that trained clinical staff can administer care under physician supervision.GetHairMD’s platform combines a full suite of AI-powered diagnostics with combination therapy treatment plans that incorporate both in-clinic and at-home solutions. This approach addresses hair loss through multiple biological pathways simultaneously and achieves success rates exceeding 90 percent across the network. All treatments are non-invasive and non-surgical, with no downtime, aligning with modern patient expectations and busy lifestyles.As part of the GetHairMD network, The Skin Care Center at Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery receives exclusive territory rights for its market. This structure allows the practice to grow a dedicated hair restoration service line while maintaining clinical consistency and protecting long-term value for both patients and providers.“Drs. Leveque, Butler, and Patterson and the team at The Skin Care Center at Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery exemplify what we look for in a GetHairMD partner,” said Trace Herchman, President of GetHairMD. “They offer a wide range of aesthetic solutions and have built a practice that values efficiency, clinical excellence, and patient experience. Our system is designed to empower practices like theirs with a scalable hair restoration program that delivers real results while integrating smoothly into daily operations.”The partnership reflects GetHairMD’s continued expansion alongside high-quality plastic surgery and aesthetic practices that want to meet growing patient demand for non-invasive hair restoration without compromising care or workflow.About The Skin Care Center at Gulf Coast Plastic SurgeryThe Skin Care Center at Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery, located in Pensacola, Florida, is a comprehensive aesthetic practice serving patients throughout the Northwest Florida panhandle and surrounding Gulf Coast communities. Led by experienced clinicians, the practice offers a wide range of advanced non-surgical aesthetic treatments with a focus on personalized care, innovative techniques, and natural-looking results. The Skin Care Center is committed to delivering a luxury patient experience grounded in clinical excellence, safety, and individualized treatment plans.For more information, please visit www.theskincarecenter.com About Gulf Coast Plastic SurgeryGulf Coast Plastic Surgery, based in Pensacola, Florida, is a leading aesthetic and reconstructive practice serving patients throughout the Northwest Florida panhandle and the greater Gulf Coast region. The practice is led by board-certified plastic surgeons Dr. Peter Butler, Dr. Jocelyn Leveque, and Dr. Nathan Patterson, who specialize in advanced cosmetic procedures of the breast, body, and face. Known for combining surgical expertise with an artistic approach, Gulf Coast Plastic Surgery is committed to delivering natural-looking results through personalized treatment plans, innovative techniques, and a patient-centered philosophy focused on safety, excellence, and exceptional care.For more information, please visit www.gulfcoastplasticsurgery.com About GetHairMDGetHairMD is a physician-directed network specializing in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multimodal approach that combines advanced diagnostics, doctor-supervised in-clinic treatments, and at-home products to achieve optimal hair-restoration results, with a success rate exceeding 90%. GetHairMD has grown to more than 80 locations nationwide.For more information, please visit www.gethairmd.com

