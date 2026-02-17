New Book 'From Vision to Vitality' Explores How Courageous Leadership Can Transform Healthcare Systems

'From Vision to Vitality: Building Transformative Healthcare Organizations,' by Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, published by Forbes Books, is now available. Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg, author of 'From Vision to Vitality: Building Transformative Healthcare Organizations.'

Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg’s 'From Vision to Vitality' offers a practical, experience-based guide to leading healthcare transformation in complex systems.

Leadership is not only what you achieve by it. It is what you become because of it.” — Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Physician, healthcare executive, and internationally recognized health system leader Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg shares a deeply personal and practical blueprint for leading change in complex organizations in his new book, ' From Vision to Vitality: Building Transformative Healthcare Organizations .' Published by Forbes Books, now available for purchase through major national retailers, the book draws on decades of experience at the intersection of clinical care, research, and executive leadership to show how values-driven leadership can improve outcomes for patients, clinicians, and communities alike.In 'From Vision to Vitality,' Dr. Rosenberg reflects on his journey as a transplant surgeon, scientist, andPresident and CEO of the Integrated Health and Social Services University Network for West-Central Montreal—one of Canada's most complex integrated healthcare systems—and Founder of Netiv — The Institute for Health Systems Thinking . Through candid storytelling and real-world examples, he examines what it takes to lead with courage, clarity, and accountability in environments defined by uncertainty, high stakes, and competing priorities."Leadership in healthcare is not about maintaining the status quo," Rosenberg writes. "It is about having the courage to take responsibility, to learn continuously, and to do the right thing even when it is difficult."The book explores key leadership principles such as humility under pressure, excellence as a daily practice, curiosity as a strategic advantage, and the importance of empowering others. Rosenberg also offers insight into value-based healthcare, digital transformation, innovation, and the challenges of leading within large public systems, arguing that sustainable improvement comes from focusing on outcomes rather than volume or bureaucracy.Drawing lessons from clinical medicine, research, and organizational leadership, 'From Vision to Vitality' positions healthcare as a complex adaptive system that requires leaders who can think systemically, act decisively, and remain deeply human in their approach. While grounded in healthcare, the book's lessons extend to leaders across industries who are navigating complexity, resistance to change, and the need for long-term impact.Building on the ideas explored in the book, Dr. Rosenberg has also launched Netiv – The Institute for Health Systems Thinking, a policy and innovation hub dedicated to transforming how complex healthcare systems are understood, led, and improved. Rooted in the principles of complex adaptive systems and value-based care, Netiv brings together researchers, clinicians, policymakers, and system leaders to generate insights and tools that strengthen health system resilience and performance in Canada and beyond.'From Vision to Vitality' offers readers a clear-eyed, experience-based perspective on what it truly means to lead transformation—not through slogans or quick fixes, but through responsibility, learning, and sustained commitment to people and purpose.Dr. Lawrence Rosenberg is a physician, scientist, and healthcare executive with more than four decades of experience in academic medicine and health system leadership. A former transplant surgeon and nationally funded researcher, he has served as president and CEO of the Integrated Health and Social Services University Network for West-Central Montreal, one of Canada's most complex integrated university health and social services networks, overseeing hospitals, long-term care facilities, rehabilitation centers, and community clinics. Dr. Rosenberg has been recognized by Newsweek as one of the world's leading hospital CEOs and is a respected voice on value-based healthcare, leadership, and system transformation. He is also the author of 'Patients Matter Most,' which explores leadership and patient-centered care, and From Vision to Vitality: Building Transformative Healthcare Organizations. He is the founder of Netiv – The Institute for Health Systems Thinking

