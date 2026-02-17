Adelphi University Selected as Flagship Launch Partner for LumiNicole’s On-Campus Beauty & Wellness Retail Expansion

LumiNicole Founders Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Leslie Roberson Adelphi University

New partnership brings automated retail, internships, brand ambassadors and scholarships to Adelphi University's Garden City campus

This partnership provides convenient access to beauty and wellness essentials that meet everyday needs, while intentionally creating paid, on-campus opportunities for Adelphi students.” — LumiNicole Co-Founder Kendra Bracken-Ferguson

GARDEN CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adelphi University has announced an exciting new partnership with LumiNicole –a next-generation alternative retail marketplace–bringing beauty and wellness products to the University’s Garden City campus. Adelphi will be the first University where LumiNicole automated retail stores will be installed, positioning the University as a national model for integrating retail innovation with student success.“Our partnership with LumiNicole is about meeting students where they are and continuing to evolve the campus experience,” said Maggie Yoon Grafer, Adelphi’s associate vice president of university advancement & external relations. “As the first university to bring LumiNicole’s automated retail technology to campus, we’re doing more than adding convenience; we’re positioning our Garden City campus as a leader in retail innovation, creating meaningful job opportunities for our students and ensuring this partnership gives back to our community.”LumiNicole–co-founded by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Leslie Roberson, two proven operators with a track record of building and scaling beauty and wellness platforms by solving real access and distribution challenges–aims to transform how beauty and wellness products reach consumers in high-traffic, non-traditional environments. Its expansion to install smart retail machines in higher education institutions to reach college students, starting with Adelphi, is a key part of this initiative.“The Adelphi University launch represents an important milestone for LumiNicole and for how campuses can thoughtfully support student well-being,” said LumiNicole Co-Founder Kendra Bracken-Ferguson. “This partnership provides convenient access to beauty and wellness essentials that meet everyday needs, while intentionally creating paid, on-campus opportunities for students. Together with Adelphi, we’re reimagining how retail, education and career exposure can intersect in ways that meaningfully support academic success and long-term career readiness.”Creating Career Development and Scholarship Opportunities For Adelphi StudentsIn addition to the automated retail stores, LumiNicole will also be partnering with Adelphi to provide job development and opportunities, including an internship, a brand ambassador program for Adelphi students and a scholarship. The LumiNicole Beauty & Wellness Scholarship was established to support Adelphi students whose studies align with chemistry, science, supply chain, technology, manufacturing, marketing, communications and operational infrastructure that powers modern beauty and wellness businesses.“From the beginning, LumiNicole was designed to do more than sell products; it was built to create pathways for career advancement and education,” said LumiNicole Co-Founder Leslie Roberson. “The LumiNicole Beauty & Wellness Scholarship reflects our shared commitment with Adelphi University to experiential learning, industry alignment and career readiness. Through hands-on retail experiences, paid internships, and our student ambassador program, we’re helping prepare the next generation of professionals for the evolving beauty and wellness industry.”The LumiNicole automated retail stores will include beauty and wellness products from brands such as BeautyStat, founded by Adelphi alumnus Ron Robinson ‘87.“As an Adelphi alum and the founder of a science-backed beauty brand, it’s incredibly meaningful to see innovation and opportunity coming full circle on campus,” said Robinson. “LumiNicole’s presence at Adelphi creates real exposure for students to learn how modern beauty and wellness businesses operate, from formulation and supply chain to merchandising and consumer engagement. I’m proud to be part of a partnership that not only brings great products to campus, but also opens doors for students who aspire to build careers in this industry.”Adelphi and LumiNicole will host a joint ribbon cutting ceremony and launch event at Adelphi’s Garden City campus to unveil the automated retail stores on Thursday, March 26. Robinson and other executives from beauty and wellness companies who have products featured in the machines will be in attendance.Learn more about Adelphi’s partnership with LumiNicole About LumiNicole: A next-generation retail marketplace that places curated beauty and wellness brands in high-traffic, non-traditional spacesLumiNicole is a next-generation alternative retail marketplace redefining how beauty and wellness brands reach consumers in high-traffic, non-traditional environments. Founded by beauty industry veterans Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Leslie Roberson, LumiNicole delivers curated product discovery through automated retail stores, pop-up retail, and experiential activations across airports, hotels, college campuses, hospitals, and major event venues.Powered by a proprietary, data-driven curation model, LumiNicole optimizes product assortments by location, consumer behavior, and performance insights creating elevated retail experiences that increase accessibility, relevance, and conversion for both brands and venue partners. Learn more at www.luminicole.com About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learningAdelphi University, New York, is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes with world-class faculty, hands-on learning, and innovative ways to support academic and career success. U.S. News & World Report named Adelphi a 2026 Best National University, Best College for Veterans, and Top Performer in Social Mobility. In addition, Forbes has ranked Adelphi the top private university on Long Island for the past three years. Adelphi serves more than 7,300 students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—and at dynamic learning hubs in Manhattan, the Hudson Valley and Suffolk County, as well as online.More than 123,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, engaged citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world.###

