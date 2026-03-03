Renowned Journalist Soledad O’Brien Named Career Mastered National Living Legend Honoree

Career Mastered National Living Legend

Honoring iconic leaders whose excellence and courageous leadership create measurable impact that shapes national dialogue and inspires generations.

We are honored to celebrate a woman whose voice has shaped national conversations and elevated stories that might otherwise go untold. Soledad O’Brien exemplifies what it means to lead with courage.” — Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Linwick & Associates, LLC proudly announces award-winning journalist, documentarian, and philanthropist Soledad O’Brien as the Career Mastered National Living Legend Honoree. O’Brien will be recognized during the Annual Career Mastered Women’s History Month Leadership in ActionAwards and Allies Summit to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 5-6, 2026.A trailblazer in broadcast journalism, O’Brien is the CEO of Soledad O'Brien Productions, a multi-platform media production company dedicated to telling empowering, underrepresented stories. She is also the founder of The PowHERful Foundation, which provides mentorship and college scholarships to young women from underserved communities. Throughout her distinguished career with networks including CNN, NBC News, and ABC News, O’Brien has earned national acclaim for her in-depth reporting on race, inequality, politics, and social justice.As the Career Mastered National Living Legend Honoree, O’Brien is recognized not only for her journalistic excellence, but for her unwavering commitment to truth-telling, mentorship, and expanding opportunity for future generations of women leaders.In addition to honoring O’Brien, the Career Mastered Leadership in ActionAwards will celebrate an extraordinary class of women leaders from across the country who are making measurable impact in corporate, entrepreneurial, nonprofit, and civic spaces. The National Class of Leadership in Action Honorees represents women who are mastering their craft, lead with distinction, and serve as powerful role models across industries.The Summit will also spotlight the next generation of changemakers through the Emerging Leaders recognition and the presentation of the Laverne Gardner Lindsay Stewart Career Mastered–Excel Village Rising Star Scholarship, awarded to a promising young leader who exemplifies academic excellence, leadership, and service. This scholarship reflects Career Mastered’s enduring commitment to intergenerational impact—celebrating living legends while investing in rising stars.“Career Mastered has always been about amplifying women’s voices and honoring leadership in motion,” said Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, President & CEO of Linwick & Associates and Founder & Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine. “This year, as we honor Soledad O’Brien as a Living Legend, we also celebrate the Leadership in Actionhonorees and our Emerging Leaders—women who are actively shaping boardrooms, communities, and classrooms. Together, they represent legacy and the future in one powerful room.”The Career Mastered Leadership in ActionAwards is one of the nation’s premier Women’s History Month celebrations, honoring women who are game changers—leaders who have taken charge of their careers, built influential platforms, and paved the way for others.About the Career Mastered Leadership in ActionAwardsThe Career Mastered Awards is a national Women’s History Month platform honoring women leaders who have made a compelling mark on business and society. Honorees represent diverse industries and disciplines and are recognized for excellence, innovation, and measurable impact. The Awards convene corporate executives, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders, and emerging professionals committed to advancing women’s leadership.About Linwick & Associates, LLCLinwick & Associates, LLC is a global human resource consulting firm with offices in Metropolitan Detroit and Charlotte, NC. The firm’s mission is to create organizational value through people. Its Founder, Dr. Lisa J. Lindsay Wicker, is an internationally recognized human resources executive and leadership capacity strategist with more than 30 years of experience across Fortune 500 companies and industries. She is also the Founder and Publisher of Career Mastered Magazine & Awards.Media Contact:Linwick & Associates, LLCinfo@careermastered.comVisit us on social media:Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

