“Women Raising Roofs – Chicago Style” Marks Chicago’s First-Ever Women-Focused Roofing Industry Event

CHICAGO, IL (CHI), IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 5, 2026, the Chicagoland roofing community will celebrate a historic milestone with Women Raising Roofs – Chicago Style —the first event in Chicago dedicated exclusively to elevating, connecting, and empowering women across the roofing industry. Hosted at Gibson’s Bar & Steakhouse in Oak Brook, this inaugural gathering represents a significant step forward for one of the nation’s most influential roofing markets.While women contribute meaningfully across all areas of roofing—from field operations and safety to project management and executive leadership—Chicago has never before hosted a program solely focused on creating intentional space for their professional development and connection. Women Raising Roofs – Chicago Style changes that.Presented by CRCA’s CWIR – Chicagoland Women in Roofing, the event is designed to provide education, growth, and engagement opportunities for women at every stage of their careers. Professionals from contracting firms, manufacturers, distributors, and service organizations will come together for a day centered on leadership, collaboration, and advancement.The event opens with a keynote breakfast, “Step Into Your Light – Navigating Professional Recognition and Self-Advocacy,” delivered by Valeria Wright, whose message of visibility and leadership empowerment sets the tone for the day. Interactive Learning Experiences will offer hands-on engagement in essential roofing and safety topics, encouraging skill development alongside meaningful peer interaction. The afternoon will feature a panel discussion with women from across the industry, sharing candid perspectives on career journeys, leadership growth, and the evolving landscape for women in the trades.“Chicago is one of the leading markets for roofing, making it the perfect place to bring women from every facet of the industry together to encourage, empower, and educate one another,” said Jennifer Grove, President of Tori Construction, LLC, CRCA Board of Directors, and Co-Chair of Chicagoland Women in Roofing. “Our goal is for every woman to leave feeling a true sense of belonging and connection. We may be small in number, but we are strong in impact.”The program will conclude with dedicated networking opportunities and a cocktail reception, reinforcing the event’s mission to foster lasting relationships and continued collaboration beyond March 5.“Seeing this event come together has been so inspiring, and I encourage companies to allow their female employees to partake,” said Sarah Sutton Shouse, Director of Service Operations at Raincoat Roofing, Chicagoland Women in Roofing Member. “I’m fortunate to work for a company that sees the true value in this event, sending all of the women in our company with full support.”As Chicago’s first-ever women-focused roofing industry event, Women Raising Roofs – Chicago Style is more than a single-day gathering—it is a defining moment that signals growth, unity, and forward momentum for women shaping the future of roofing in Chicagoland.For more information or to register, please visit: https://www.crca.org/Events/EventId/127/e/crcas-cwir-women-raising-roofs-chicago-style-5-mar-2026 _______________________________________________For more information about Roofing in Chicago, Women in Roofing:

