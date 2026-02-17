HEDNA Announces Newly Elected President, Lisa Murphy, 2026 Officers and New Board Members

HEDNA Lisa Murphy, HEDNA President and Senior Vice President Business Development for XanderPay

FOREST HILL, MD, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hotel Electronic Distribution Network Association (HEDNA), the leading global forum dedicated to advancing hospitality distribution, announced its slate of officers and directors for 2026 at its recent Global Distribution Conference held in Orlando, FL.• President: Lisa Murphy, Senior Vice President Business Development, XanderPay• Vice President: Julie Houde, Director, Distribution Account Management & Business Development, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts• Secretary: Jeremy Mahoney, Director, North America, Agoda• Treasurer: Daniel Conti, Senior Director Distribution Strategies, Americas, HiltonHEDNA’s 2026 officers will lead the association’s strategic priorities as it continues to support collaboration, innovation, and education across the global hotel distribution ecosystem.“I’m honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for our industry,” said Lisa Murphy, President of HEDNA. “HEDNA has a long history of bringing leaders together to tackle real challenges, and I’m excited to build on that momentum alongside a strong board and officer team. Together, we will continue to strengthen our community and foster meaningful collaboration.”In addition, HEDNA is pleased to welcome the following new members to its Board of Directors, whose diverse expertise reflects the evolving needs of the hospitality distribution community:• Luis Hernandez, IHG Hotels & Resorts• Sascha Seefried, Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts• Mathieu Verhaeghe, AccorThese leaders join a global board committed to driving meaningful dialogue, thought leadership, and actionable outcomes for HEDNA members worldwide. Continuing board members include: Lauren Cannon, Expedia Group; Sylvain Courtial, Amadeus; Miki Gulati, Omni Hotels & Resorts; TJ Noble, DerbySoft; Donnie Schumann, Flex Pay by Upgrade; and Nicholas Smith, Marriott International.The officers and board members play a key role in shaping HEDNA’s conferences, education initiatives, research, and member engagement efforts.For more information about HEDNA , its leadership, and upcoming initiatives, visit www.hedna.org About HEDNA: HEDNA is dedicated to advancing hospitality distribution through collaboration and knowledge sharing. With a global membership, HEDNA provides a platform for the hospitality industry to develop and implement innovative solutions for distribution challenges.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.