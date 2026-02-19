That 1 Painter Twin Cities Announces Local Workforce Expansion and Broader Paint It Forward Initiative Across the Metro

A local professional painter in Minneapolis, MN.

That 1 Painter Twin Cities expands team and community impact, completing Paint It Forward projects for nonprofits, schools, and families in need.

Paint It Forward allows us to grow as a business while directly reinvesting in the communities we serve. That balance is intentional.” — Mike Kelley

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That 1 Painter Twin Cities announced the continued expansion of its Paint It Forward initiative, reinforcing its focus on community partnership and neighborhood support throughout the Minneapolis–St. Paul metro area.

Paint It Forward is an ongoing service initiative that provides professional painting services at no cost to local nonprofits, community organizations, and households experiencing financial hardship. Over the past year, the program has supported schools, shelters, youth programs, veteran-focused organizations, and seniors across the Twin Cities.

Rather than operating as a one-time campaign, company leadership has structured Paint It Forward as a recurring initiative with plans to continue projects annually and increase the frequency of community partnerships over time.

Throughout the year, completed projects included repainting shared community spaces that serve vulnerable populations, refreshing nonprofit facilities to create more welcoming environments, and assisting homeowners who required essential exterior or interior improvements but lacked the financial resources to complete them.

Owner Mike Kelley said the initiative reflects a long-term commitment to strengthening the neighborhoods the company serves.

“Paint It Forward allows us to reinvest directly into the communities we work in every day,” Kelley said. “We see firsthand how improving a space can positively impact the people who rely on it, whether that’s a family home, a school classroom, or a community center.”

The company reported completing more than 300 residential and commercial projects across the metro this year, which leadership said has enabled the continued investment of time and labor into community-based work. Future Paint It Forward projects will prioritize partnerships with local nonprofits and civic organizations focused on housing stability, youth development, and veteran support.

Company officials said the long-term goal is to expand the initiative’s reach across additional neighborhoods throughout the Twin Cities, strengthening relationships with community partners and creating sustainable pathways for ongoing local support.

