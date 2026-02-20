Encino’s Elite Lockworks Sets New Standard with Licensed 5-Star Mobile Service

Elite lockworks logo

Elior Kohavi (CA Lic. #LCO8129) Combines Dealership-Level Tech with a Perfect 5.0 Google Rating to Protect San Fernando Valley Homeowners and Drivers.

At Elite Lockworks, we don’t play those games. Whether we are programming a car key in Northridge or re-keying a home in Sherman Oaks, my goal is to provide a fair, upfront price and expert work” — Elior Kohavi

CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Finding a locksmith you can actually trust in the San Fernando Valley just got easier. Elior Kohavi, owner of Eliorko Inc. (DBA Elite Lockworks), is bridging the gap between high-tech security and old-school professional honesty. Operating with a rare 5.0-star rating across 210+ verified Google reviews , Kohavi is providing a licensed, reliable alternative to the "bait-and-switch" ads that often plague the Los Angeles area.Based in Encino, Elite Lockworks operates as a "Mobile Security Lab," bringing specialized tools directly to the customer’s doorstep. While many local services focus only on basic lockouts, Kohavi’s team delivers advanced automotive key fob programming and ignition repair typically handled by dealerships, as well as expert smart lock installation for modern homes."I see it all the time," says Elior Kohavi. "People call a locksmith in a panic, get a low quote over the phone, and then get hit with a massive bill after the work is done. At Elite Lockworks, we don’t play those games. Whether we are programming a car key in Northridge or re-keying a home in Sherman Oaks, my goal is to provide a fair, upfront price and expert work that keeps the community safe."Serving a massive footprint from Tarzana to Santa Clarita, the company’s comprehensive mobile services include:Automotive: Key fob programming, car key duplication, and ignition changes.Residential: Smart lock installation, house re-keying, and mailbox cylinder replacement.Commercial: High-security hardware, master key systems, and building lockouts.About Elite Lockworks:Elite Lockworks is a fully licensed ( #LCO8129 ) and insured mobile locksmith service. Owned and operated by Elior Kohavi, the company is known for its perfect 5-star reputation and commitment to 24/7 emergency response across the San Fernando Valley. For a free estimate or to schedule a priority appointment, call (818) 514-1170 or visit EliteLockworks.com

