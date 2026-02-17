ResQ Batteries Launches in Arizona: Targeted Ads Fund Free Battery Recycling & Make Brands Eco-Heroes

A Phoenix-area shopper drops off dead single-use alkaline batteries into a free ResQ Bin at a local retail store. Sponsorship panels on the bin fund the recycling program while giving brands targeted, high-visibility exposure.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResQ Sustainability Group LLC, the innovative company behind ResQ Batteries, today announced the official launch of operations, unveiling a groundbreaking fusion of sustainable recycling and purpose-driven advertising. The company is actively securing its first advertisers to sponsor the initial 30 battery drop-off locations across Mesa, Phoenix, Tempe, and surrounding communities, with an ambitious expansion to 150 free, publicly accessible sites by the end of 2026.Americans discard billions of single-use alkaline batteries each year—from remotes and game controllers to kids’ toys and flashlights—yet fewer than 5% are recycled, squandering valuable materials and burdening landfills. ResQ Batteries is tackling this challenge head-on by making recycling convenient, visible, and viable through its eco-friendly network. At the heart of the initiative are ResQ Bins , proudly repurposed and manufactured in Texas, painted by community members, and strategically placed in high-traffic spots like retail stores, schools, offices, and community spaces. These bins facilitate urban mining, recovering up to 96% of recyclable materials such as zinc, manganese (black mass), and steel. This process prevents environmental harm, reduces the need for new mining, and supports domestic manufacturing and veteran employment through partnerships and future initiatives. What sets ResQ apart is its advertising-funded model , powered by “targeted saturation”—a strategy that delivers unparalleled brand exposure while fueling planetary good. Businesses sponsor first-of-their-kind, sublimated aluminum advertising panels that cover the entire front of the bins, turning them into eye-catching mini-billboards. This fully funds recycling at no cost to hosts or consumers, creating hyper-local ads that resonate deeply.Imagine saturating a 5-mile radius with up to 30 bins in areas where 60,000+ residents live and conduct 80% of their shopping. Patrons encounter the sponsoring brand repeatedly—leveraging the marketing “rule of 7,” where repeated exposure builds trust and action. Unlike traditional billboard campaigns that blanket regions at costs running into millions monthly (think Arizona’s iconic “Call Rafi” saturation), ResQ achieves similar high-frequency impact for 10X less—all while cleaning the planet and positioning sponsors as environmental champions customers thank and remember. Limited availability.“ResQ isn’t just recycling household batteries—it’s forging a gratitude-driven ecosystem where brands earn authentic loyalty by powering real change,” said Brian Rodriguez, Founder of ResQ Sustainability Group LLC. “With targeted saturation, sponsors dominate local visibility, appearing multiple times in everyday routines. Customers don’t just see your ad; they associate your brand with keeping their batteries out of landfills. We’re proving that smart, affordable marketing can drive profits, build community heroes, and protect the environment hand-in-hand.”The process is straightforward and powerful: Consumers drop off dead single-use alkaline batteries for free at ResQ sites. Sponsors gain premium, non-intrusive exposure in the heart of daily life, hosting businesses benefit from increased foot traffic, and the community gets an easy way to recycle household batteries. Early adopters are already seeing the value:“The ResQ sponsorship delivers targeted visibility right where our customers are, all while aligning us with a cause that matters to us,” shared a local Mesa business owner.Complementing the drop-offs, ResQ’s Battery Quest program engages schools like Paideia Academies in South Phoenix, transforming education into action with student competitions, prizes, and e-waste collections in partnership with Westech Recyclers. Upcoming events, such as the FREE E-Waste & Alkaline Battery Recycling Booth on February 21 at Paideia Academies’ Community Market (16th & Baseline Rd.), further amplify community involvement, blending entrepreneurship with sustainability.As ResQ scales, it invites visionary brands, retailers, schools, and partners to host bins, sponsor panels, or launch Battery Quest programs. With impressions often 10X more cost-effective than traditional billboards—plus the goodwill of visible eco-impact—ResQ is redefining out-of-home advertising as a force for good in the Valley.For more information or to join the movement, visit https://www.resqbatteries.com/press-kit or call 480-977-6960.About ResQ Sustainability Group LLCResQ Sustainability Group LLC, through its ResQ Batteries division, pioneers eco-friendly battery recycling solutions that elevate brands as environmental heroes. By integrating free drop-off bins with sponsored advertising panels, ResQ funds urban mining to reclaim valuable materials from single-use alkaline batteries, curbing landfill waste, championing American manufacturing, and give business of all-kinds a boost. Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, ResQ is dedicated to local sustainability loops, veteran hiring, and a cleaner planet—one battery at a time.

