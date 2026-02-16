Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association Shares Update on Jeep Sweepstakes Supporting Officers and Their Families

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association ( FLEOA ), in partnership with the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation (FLEOF), is providing an update to its previously announced national sweepstakes featuring a donated 2021 Jeep Gladiator Unlimited Rubicon. Tickets are still available, and every purchase directly supports the Foundation’s mission to assist federal law enforcement officers, agents, and their families in times of crisis. All proceeds benefit the FLEO Foundation and help our federal officers, who need this support now more than ever.The Jeep Gladiator was generously donated by Clear Armor, whose support has made this fundraising effort possible. FLEOA extends sincere gratitude to Clear Armor for their generosity and continued commitment to protecting those who serve.This unique vehicle features premium upgrades and off-road capabilities, and the sweepstakes continues to provide supporters across the country an opportunity to give back while helping ensure critical resources remain available for injured officers and families of fallen federal law enforcement professionals.“I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has purchased tickets so far,” said FLEOA National President Mat Silverman. “Their support sends a powerful message to our federal officers and their families that they are not forgotten, and that help will be there when it is needed most.”Tickets are available now through the official sweepstakes page and may be purchased through May 31, 2026. Full details, including eligibility, rules, and entry information, are available online at https://fleo.betterworld.org/giveaways/2021-jeep-gladiator-unlimited-ru . Participants can purchase single or multiple entries. For full sweepstakes rules, eligibility, and entry options, visit the official page linked above.###FLEOA serves more than 33,000 registered members in the federal law enforcement community, who serve across more than 65 agencies. The organization does not endorse political parties or candidates but serves as a voice of advocacy for federal law enforcement through the legislative process.

