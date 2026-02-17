Marisa Grieco to Lead 'Unlock Your Hidden Energy Codes' Workshop at the Annual Conscious Life Expo

Marisa Grieco at the LA Conscious Con

Featured for the first time, she will guide attendees through chakra alignment, releasing old programs, and activating their hidden energetic potential.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marisa Grieco will take the stage at the Annual Conscious Life Expo for the first time as a featured workshop leader, presenting her signature experience, Unlock Your Hidden Energy Codes, on Sunday, February 22 at 4:00 PM. She will also appear on a The Healing Frequency panel Friday, February 20, joining other thought leaders in the fields of consciousness, spirituality, and human potential.The Conscious Life Expo is one of the country’s most respected gatherings for seekers, healers, and innovators exploring the frontiers of spiritual development, energy healing, and awakening. Marisa ’s inclusion as a featured workshop host marks a significant milestone in her rapidly expanding presence in the consciousness space.Her Sunday workshop will introduce attendees to the core teachings behind Unlock Your Hidden Energy Codes, a transformational system designed to help individuals release old programs, recalibrate their nervous systems, and activate dormant energetic potential.Many people feel stuck, drained, or disconnected from their deeper purpose. They have read the books. They have tried meditation. They understand the concepts. Yet their bodies continue to default to old stress responses and emotional loops. Marisa addresses this gap directly.Her approach blends grounded nervous system awareness, chakra alignment, and energetic recalibration in a way that feels both accessible and profound. Rather than offering abstract spiritual theory, she guides participants through practical techniques to begin “tapping in” to their own energy field in real time.During the workshop, attendees will learn how old energetic programs become embedded in the emotional and mental layers of the field, how these patterns influence relationships and decision making, and how to shift from reaction to alignment.Marisa often explains that awareness alone does not create change. The body must feel safe enough to release outdated coding. Her teachings focus on helping participants reconnect with their inner energetic blueprint, restore flow through the chakras, and strengthen alignment with their higher self.The workshop will include experiential exercises, reflective prompts, and guided energetic resets designed to help participants feel the shift in their own systems. Many describe her work as both practical and mystical, grounded in everyday language while addressing deeper spiritual architecture.Attendees will walk away with tools they can use immediately before difficult conversations, during emotional triggers, or whenever they feel disconnected from their center.In addition to the live experience, workshop participants will receive exclusive discounts to Marisa’s Unlock Your Hidden Energy Codes membership program. The membership expands on the workshop teachings with structured modules, guided activations, and deeper exploration into energy layers, old programs, and spiritual awakening.For those who feel a pull toward something more, the workshop offers an entry point into a larger journey of personal and spiritual development.The Conscious Life Expo draws thousands each year who are curious about expanded states of awareness, energy healing, metaphysics, and conscious living. Marisa’s session speaks directly to individuals ready to move from information into embodiment.If you have sensed that there is untapped potential within you, if you have felt the nudge toward deeper alignment, or if you simply want to understand your own energy field in a clearer way, this workshop offers a powerful opportunity.Marisa Grieco’s Unlock Your Hidden Energy Codes workshop takes place Sunday, February 22 at 4:00 PM at the Los Angeles Conscious Life Expo. She will also appear on a panel Friday, February 20.About Marisa GriecoMarisa Grieco is a spiritual teacher and energy healing guide dedicated to helping individuals reconnect with their inner power through chakra alignment, nervous system coherence, and unlocking hidden energy codes. Through her teachings, workshops, and online membership, she supports students in releasing old programs and stepping into a more awakened, aligned life.

