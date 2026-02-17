Wizard Studios and VOX Productions Merge to Create a Bicoastal Event Production Powerhouse

NEW YORK, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The event production industry continues to evolve, and with that evolution comes a growing need for partners who can scale, adapt, and deliver consistently across markets. Wizard Studios and VOX Productions are officially joining forces, forming a bicoastal production company designed to meet the demands of today’s brands, agencies, and organizations.This merger brings together two respected production teams with deep expertise in live events, scenic fabrication, lighting, audio, staging, and technical execution. With Wizard Studios’ strong presence in the New York and Northeast markets and VOX Productions’ leadership across Los Angeles and the West Coast, clients now gain seamless access to production capabilities coast to coast.While the two companies are aligning operationally, both Wizard Studios and VOX Productions will continue to operate under their established brand names as they build this national platform together.What this merger means for clientsThe combined Wizard and VOX teams offer expanded reach without sacrificing the hands-on approach both companies are known for. Clients can expect:Consistent production standards across multiple citiesSimplified planning for multi-market events and toursAccess to larger inventories, deeper technical resources, and broader creative talentA unified production partner that understands regional logistics and venue realitiesWhether producing a corporate summit in New York, a brand activation in Los Angeles, or a multi-city program across both coasts, the merged team allows clients to plan smarter and scale with confidence.Why the merger made sense“Back in 2017, one of our agency clients suggested we meet Shawn from VOX Productions. She said they were just like Wizard Studios, but in LA. Soon after, Wizard Studios and VOX Productions began collaborating on projects. Over time, we discovered we share the same values when it comes to delivering service excellence, and now we share the same shared vision of a future as a National Production company.”Matthew Saravay, Wizard Studios“Very few production partners truly deliver the full spectrum of creative, technical, and operational expertise that today’s experiential agencies and branded event teams demand. Together, VOX Productions and Wizard Studios unite two like-minded, bi-coastal operations with a shared culture of creativity, precision, and partnership. By combining our East and West Coast expertise, we deliver a seamless 360° production platform that gives agencies and brands a single, trusted partner from concept through execution, anywhere their vision takes them.”Sara Sedlacek, VOX ProductionsA shared vision for the futureAt the core of this merger is a shared belief that event production should be collaborative, strategic, and adaptable. Both teams bring decades of experience navigating complex environments, tight timelines, and high-visibility moments. Together, Wizard Studios and VOX Productions are positioned to support events that demand precision, creativity, and reliability, no matter the location.As the industry looks ahead to larger, more ambitious programs in 2026 and beyond, this merger reflects a commitment to building production partnerships that are designed for growth.

