Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP Partners Named to The 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America

2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers - Scott Armstrong, Joshua Lee, & C.J. Baker

Scott Armstrong, Joshua Lee, and C.J. Baker Recognized Among the Nation’s Most Distinguished Attorneys

This recognition reflects our firm’s unwavering commitment to excellence and to serving our clients with integrity, focus, and determination. ” — Scott Armstrong

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP proudly announces that partners Scott Armstrong, Joshua Lee, and C.J. Baker have been named to The 2026 Lawdragon 500 Leading Lawyers in America, a nationally recognized guide honoring the most accomplished and influential attorneys in the United States.The Lawdragon 500 selection process is based on extensive independent research, peer nominations, and editorial evaluation of significant contributions to the legal profession. Inclusion on this list is widely regarded as one of the highest honors in the legal field, recognizing attorneys whose work has shaped major legal developments and delivered meaningful results for clients.Scott Armstrong is known for his strategic litigation leadership and proven trial success in complex civil matters. Joshua Lee has earned distinction for his disciplined advocacy and commitment to achieving justice in high stakes cases. C.J. Baker is recognized for his skill in navigating challenging litigation and delivering powerful representation for clients facing serious legal adversity.“This recognition reflects our firm’s unwavering commitment to excellence and to serving our clients with integrity, focus, and determination,” said Scott Armstrong, partner at Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP. “We are honored to be included among the nation’s leading lawyers.”The inclusion of three partners in the 2026 Lawdragon 500 underscores Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP’s national reputation for trial excellence and its continued dedication to achieving exceptional outcomes for individuals and families confronting life altering legal challenges.About Armstrong Lee & Baker LLPArmstrong Lee & Baker LLP is a leading Houston personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families in complex personal injury and civil litigation matters. As experienced trial attorneys based in Houston, the firm handles serious injury cases involving catastrophic accidents, workplace injuries, commercial vehicle collisions, and other high stakes claims.Known for rigorous case preparation, courtroom strength, and relentless advocacy, Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP fights to protect the rights of injury victims and secure meaningful results for clients across Texas.

Houston Personal Injury Lawyers: Armstrong Lee & Baker LLP

