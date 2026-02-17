'Vietnam Revisited': 12 Vietnam Veterans—Including Robert Kiyosaki—Return to Battlefields with the Help of Eagle Society

A timely tribute to Vietnam veterans ahead of National Vietnam Veterans Day; Delegation part of Eagle Society’s initiatives leading up to America250

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Society today announced Vietnam Revisited, a March 1–8, 2026 delegation that will bring 12 Vietnam War veterans back to the sites of their wartime service and reflect on the war’s significant human and civic impact. Among the returning veterans is Robert Kiyosaki, a former U.S. Marine Corps combat helicopter pilot who served in Vietnam and the grand marshal of the 2026 National Veterans Day Parade.

“Vietnam left a mark on every person who served there,” Kiyosaki said. “For a lot of us, the hardest part wasn’t the war—it was the homecoming. For some it was quiet; for others, it came with tension and controversy. This delegation is a chance to go back, face it head-on, honor the men we lost, and pass the truth on to the next generation.”

The delegation will visit Hanoi, Da Nang, Huế and Ho Chi Minh City, tracing key moments of the conflict while examining how two former adversaries have become economic and diplomatic partners. The delegation also includes civilian participants who will travel alongside aging Vietnam veterans, many of whom are returning for the first time in more than five decades. Eagle Society is partnering with nonprofits, including Forever Young Veterans, to support veterans in revisiting their places of service.

“The Vietnam War was a complicated chapter in American history,” said Michael P. Davidson, founder of Eagle Society. “Remembering is a civic act. By bringing civilian leaders alongside Vietnam veterans, we honor those who served, preserve memory, and learn the past in context so that America’s hardest lessons aren’t forgotten.”

The delegation will include opportunities to walk the ground with veterans and historians, see the war in context, and explore how those lessons can shape leadership and citizenship in the years ahead.

Vietnam Revisited is one of several Eagle Society initiatives tied to America’s 250th anniversary, convening veterans and civic leaders at pivotal historic sites to honor service, preserve civic memory, and renew a shared commitment to responsible citizenship.

ABOUT EAGLE SOCIETY

Eagle Society is a nonpartisan 501(c)(3) civic education organization cultivating informed citizens and principled leaders. Through immersive philanthropic experiences, curated programs and public conversations, Eagle Society connects leaders across sectors to deepen civic understanding and accelerate efforts that advance freedom, responsibility and shared purpose. Learn more at EagleSociety.com

