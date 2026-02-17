TWITCH STARS LACY AND CLIX LAUNCH TAPCAP, WITH DEBUT CREATURES’ COLLECTION SELLING OUT IN UNDER AN HOUR
The sold out debut marks the official launch of TapCap, blending keyboard collectibles with gaming, sports, and creator culture.
The Creatures Collection features pocket-size collectible characters designed to be clicked anywhere. Each TapCap Creature can connect to your keyboard or be displayed on your setup, with fans hunting to collect all seven designs across three rarity tiers: Core, Rare, and Ultra Rare.
“Day one supporters know we don’t move unless we’re excited about it. This felt right,” said Lacy. “It’s not just merch, it’s something you actually use. If you’re into gaming culture and you care about your setup, this just makes sense.”
Each Mystery Box ($11.99) contains one durable ABS character with a satisfying built-in click mechanism. The collection includes:
Ultra Rare (1/102): Slime Guy
Rare (1/18): Skelly, Zombie Clix
Core: TC-01, Luna, Glitch, Virus
“Your setup is personal. That’s your space. We wanted to make something that adds to it, not just sits in a box,” Clix added. “These are fun, they’re functional, and they tie into everything we’re into, gaming, sports, competing, all of it.”
Looking ahead, TapCap will be exploring official licensed designs from the NBA and other major leagues, giving gamers even more ways to customize their keyboards with the culture they're obsessed with.
Top creators aren't just streaming anymore, they're launching brands and building businesses around the communities they've spent years growing. For Lacy and Clix, this is just the beginning, with the next drop scheduled for LATE MARCH.
Fans can learn more and play the Tap Cap mini game at https://tapcaps.com/
Media Contacts:
Alexandra Garcia | EAG Sports Management
Alexandrag@eagsportmanagement.com
760-524-7589
Kodie Ustin | EAG Sports Management
Kodieu@eagsportmanagement.com
818-207-5146
