TWITCH STARS LACY AND CLIX LAUNCH TAPCAP, WITH DEBUT CREATURES’ COLLECTION SELLING OUT IN UNDER AN HOUR

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of the most influential creators in gaming and streaming culture, Lacy and Clix , launched their new company TapCap yesterday with the debut of the Creatures Mystery Box Collection, which sold out in under an hour. The instant sellout marks a pivotal moment as two of Twitch's biggest stars translate their combined 20 million-plus following into a brand that fuses gaming culture with the worlds of sports and entertainment.The Creatures Collection features pocket-size collectible characters designed to be clicked anywhere. Each TapCap Creature can connect to your keyboard or be displayed on your setup, with fans hunting to collect all seven designs across three rarity tiers: Core, Rare, and Ultra Rare.“Day one supporters know we don’t move unless we’re excited about it. This felt right,” said Lacy. “It’s not just merch, it’s something you actually use. If you’re into gaming culture and you care about your setup, this just makes sense.”Each Mystery Box ($11.99) contains one durable ABS character with a satisfying built-in click mechanism. The collection includes:Ultra Rare (1/102): Slime GuyRare (1/18): Skelly, Zombie ClixCore: TC-01, Luna, Glitch, Virus“Your setup is personal. That’s your space. We wanted to make something that adds to it, not just sits in a box,” Clix added. “These are fun, they’re functional, and they tie into everything we’re into, gaming, sports, competing, all of it.”Looking ahead, TapCap will be exploring official licensed designs from the NBA and other major leagues, giving gamers even more ways to customize their keyboards with the culture they're obsessed with.Top creators aren't just streaming anymore, they're launching brands and building businesses around the communities they've spent years growing. For Lacy and Clix, this is just the beginning, with the next drop scheduled for LATE MARCH.Fans can learn more and play the Tap Cap mini game at https://tapcaps.com/ Media Contacts:Alexandra Garcia | EAG Sports ManagementAlexandrag@eagsportmanagement.com760-524-7589Kodie Ustin | EAG Sports ManagementKodieu@eagsportmanagement.com818-207-5146

