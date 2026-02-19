That 1 Painter Treasure Valley Earns 'Idaho’s Best' Honors for Second Straight Year

The That 1 Painter Treasure Valley team celebrates at the Idaho's Best awards banquet.

The That 1 Painter Treasure Valley team earns Idaho’s Best Painting Company honors for the second straight year, winning both regional and statewide awards.

Our team takes a lot of pride in doing the work the right way and respecting every home and business we’re invited into.” — Ruth Brinton

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- That 1 Painter Treasure Valley has been recognized for the second consecutive year as Idaho’s Best Painting Company, also earning top honors as Best Painting Company in Treasure Valley, according to the 2024 and 2025 Idaho’s Best awards.

The awards mark back-to-back statewide and regional recognition for owner Ruth Brinton, whose locally owned painting company serves homeowners and businesses throughout the Treasure Valley. Idaho’s Best awards are based on community nominations and voting, highlighting businesses that demonstrate consistent quality, trust, and customer satisfaction.

Brinton said the repeat recognition reflects the company’s emphasis on reliability and craftsmanship rather than growth for growth’s sake.

“To be recognized again by the people who live and work here means everything,” Brinton said. “Our team takes a lot of pride in doing the work the right way and respecting every home and business we’re invited into.”

That 1 Painter Treasure Valley provides residential and commercial painting services across the region, including interior and exterior painting, surface preparation, and project management. The company has built a strong reputation locally through steady hiring, repeat customers, and a focus on clear communication throughout each project. The team has given back to the community through multiple Paint It Forward local initiatives, giving free services to families in need.

Industry observers note that repeat recognition at both the regional and statewide levels is uncommon, particularly in service trades where competition is high and customer expectations continue to rise.

Founded as a locally operated franchise, That 1 Painter Treasure Valley operates independently while adhering to brand-wide standards focused on professionalism, safety, and workmanship. Brinton’s leadership has positioned the company as a consistent presence in the Idaho painting industry.

The Idaho’s Best awards are held annually and recognize businesses across multiple industries based on community engagement and public voting.

For more information about That 1 Painter Treasure Valley, visit https://that1painter.com/treasure-valley/.

