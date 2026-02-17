Tyson Group Wins Silver Stevie® Award for Sales Consulting Practice of the Year

Tyson Group has earned a Silver Stevie® Award in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service

This recognition reflects the discipline, innovation, and client commitment that define Tyson Group.” — Lance Tyson, President and CEO

DUBLIN, OH, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson Group is proud to announce it has been honored with a Silver Stevie® Award in the 2026 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, recognized in the highly competitive category of Sales Consulting Practice of the Year for its entry titled:

“Engineering Sales Effectiveness Through Data, Design, and Discipline.”

The Stevie Awards are widely regarded as the world’s premier business awards program, celebrating excellence in sales, customer service, and consulting across industries and global markets. Earning Silver distinction places Tyson Group among the top-performing sales consulting organizations in the world.

Tyson Group’s award-winning submission highlighted the firm’s continued evolution and measurable impact through its proprietary Sales Team Science™ framework, including:

- The 160-point Sales Team Science™ Diagnostic, a data-driven analysis used to architect high-performing sales organizations by aligning sales leadership, sales management, sales talent, sales process, sales methodology, and sales enablement.

- Sagey AI™, Tyson Group’s real-time AI-powered coaching assistant that reinforces training inside the flow of work and delivers situational guidance to sales professionals.

- Documented client outcomes, including a 55% increase in complex sales for a major NBA franchise, improved pipeline quality, increased forecast accuracy, and accelerated sales velocity across enterprise clients.

Judges praised Tyson Group’s measurable results, innovation, and strategic rigor.

“The combination of a 160-point diagnostic, 80% revenue growth and specific high-stakes case studies like the 55% surge in complex sales for an NBA franchise is phenomenal. Excellent job!”

“Tyson Group demonstrates exceptional momentum. The evolution of their Sales Team Science™ framework combined with the launch of Sagey AI shows a strong strategic pivot to meet modern demands.”

“Tyson Group’s ability to improve pipeline quality, forecast accuracy, and sales velocity reflects a mature and scalable consulting model.”

Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group, shared:

“This recognition reflects the discipline, innovation, and client commitment that define Tyson Group. Our mission has always been to engineer sales effectiveness through clarity, accountability, and data-backed execution. Winning a Silver Stevie Award in such a competitive category validates the impact our team delivers every day for our clients.”

Over the past two years, Tyson Group has experienced more than 80% year-over-year revenue growth and earned three consecutive Inc. 5000 recognitions, underscoring its sustained market momentum and client trust.

Tyson Group’s team, clients, and partners continue to push the standard of what modern sales performance should look like. Together, they are redefining how sales organizations measure, manage, and scale sales effectiveness.

About Tyson Group:

Tyson Group drives predictable revenue growth by optimizing sales effectiveness. Through its proprietary Sales Team Science™ framework, Tyson Group integrates diagnostics, enablement, and coaching to deliver measurable business outcomes.

The firm provides expert sales consulting and customized training designed around each organization’s unique sales environment, cultivating talent that produces sustained, scalable results. With experience advising on multi-billion-dollar negotiations, developing elite sales teams, and installing proven sales processes for some of the world’s largest brands, Tyson Group is frequently sought out for its ability to accelerate performance and engineer growth.

For media inquiries or more information, visit tysongroup.com.

Tyson Group is available for commentary: chip.stclair@tysongroup.com

