Founder of Funding America – Lindsey Zerbinos - selected for Colorado Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Lindsey Zerbinos’ focus on preparing students for a future of AI and automation is exactly the forward-thinking leadership Colorado needs to build long-term economic resilience.”DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lindsey Zerbinos, financial educator and innovative curriculum designer, has been selected as a member of the Colorado Financial Educators Council’s expert Advisory Board, the organization released today.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Zerbinos earned her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Financial Economics from Alabama-based Troy University in 2020, graduating Magna Cum Laude. She currently teaches financial literacy for grades 7-12 at the Denver Title-1 school Victory Preparatory Academy. Drawing on her experience teaching standards-aligned curriculum from NGPF, Intuit, McGrawHill, and Scholastic, Lindsey built in original real-world modules to develop the first year-long required middle school financial literacy program in the country.
Zerbinos emphasizes democratizing knowledge for students and reducing systemic barriers to financial education. In 2023, she founded her business, Funding America, LLC – a mission-driven company dedicated to equipping students and communities with essential knowledge to navigate money, markets, and modern economic systems confidently and ethically.
Lindsey’s financial wellness initiatives are grounded in the belief that understanding money is the key to achieving personal freedom. She observes that young people’s futures will be shaped by automation, AI, and increasingly complex financial systems. That’s why her curriculum prioritizes real-world money skills, ethical decision-making, and long-term financial resilience.
Her motives for joining the CFEC Advisory Board include expanding access to high-quality financial education across Colorado; supporting educators and community organizations; and participating in initiatives that strengthen long-term economic empowerment.
“We’re entering a new economic era,” Lindsey explains when describing her involvement in the financial wellness cause. “If we build financial education into the infrastructure of schools and nonprofits now, communities will be ready to thrive – not be left behind. Equity begins with the access to knowledge.”
The Colorado Council is a state-level affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation® and IACET Accredited Provider of financial education resources and training. The CFEC is looking forward to a long-term and productive partnership
with Lindsey Zerbinos on its Advisory Board.
"Lindsey Zerbinos exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her groundbreaking work in developing the nation’s first year-long middle school financial literacy program and her commitment to Title-1 students will significantly strengthen the Colorado Financial Educators Council’s mission."
The Colorado Financial Educators Council is a state chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation committed to measurable social impact. NFEC equips financial education advocates, educators, and organizations with research-based training, certification programs, and turnkey resources designed to advance financial wellness at the community, state, and national levels.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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