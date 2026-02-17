Dyad to Showcase AI-Powered ALIS DX Platform at the 2026 WSIA Underwriting Summit

ALIS DX provides wholesale, underwriting and delegated authority teams with AI-driven intake and workflow automation

We’ve designed ALIS DX with AI tools that help our clients take control of intake and keep underwriters focused on informed decision-making, not manual work.” — Ryan Boswroth, Chief Sales Officer, Dyad

BREA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dyad, a leading provider of insurance technology solutions for MGAs, wholesalers, and program administrators, today announced its participation in the 2026 WSIA Underwriting Summit, taking place from March 22-25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee.The WSIA Underwriting Summit is a networking and business meeting designed for WSIA firm leaders, with a focus on underwriting and delegated authority operations. The event provides a relaxed setting for meaningful conversation and relationship-building among wholesale insurance professionals.At the Summit, Dyad will showcase ALIS DX, its modern platform that is purpose-built for MGA and wholesale distribution models. The AI-powered tools within ALIS DX will be in the spotlight, as they enable underwriting teams to better manage submission volume, streamline intake, and improve operational efficiency.“Wholesale and underwriting teams are dealing with higher submission volumes, email-driven workflows, and constant pressure to move faster,” said Ryan Bosworth, Chief Sales Officer at Dyad. “We’ve heard this time and again, and we’ve designed ALIS DX with AI tools that help our clients take control of intake and keep underwriters focused on informed decision-making, not manual work.”Dyad will highlight AI capabilities within ALIS DX that support the realities of wholesale underwriting and delegated authority operations, including the AI Email Traige Agent and the AI Extractor. The AI Email Triage Agent analyzes inbound submission emails, surfaces key risk details, and helps prioritize opportunities. Extractor captures structured data from loss runs, ACORDs, and supporting underwriting documents.These tools are embedded directly into ALIS DX, allowing underwriting teams to adopt AI incrementally without disrupting existing workflows or underwriting judgment.At its core, ALIS DX is a configurable, cloud-based platform designed to support the full policy lifecycle for wholesalers and MGAs. This includes submission intake, underwriting, policy issuance, endorsements, renewals, and reporting.ALIS DX is built to support high volume, multi carrier wholesale workflows, delegated authority models, and complex program structures while providing greater visibility across pipelines and portfolios.Dyad looks forward to connecting with WSIA members at the Underwriting Summit to discuss how AI-enabled workflow automation can help wholesale organizations improve speed, consistency, and scalability in a competitive market. Click here to book a time to meet with the Dyad team during the event.About DyadDyad delivers software and services that simplify insurance processing and distribution. Dyad has redefined insurance technology by continuously improving its solutions, ensuring our customers can focus on growing and evolving their business, delivering superior customer service, and developing valuable insight into their business. Learn more at www.dyadtech.com

