Introducing the 2026 North America eSIM Plan: 23GB to Celebrate the 23rd World Cup

Special, highly discounted eSIM plan for World Cup fans

With Over 30 Years Experience Connecting International Travelers, OneSimCard Continues to Revolutionize Global Connectivity with It's Worldwide eSIM

BELMONT, MA, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fans can now secure seamless connectivity across Canada, the USA, and Mexico ahead of kickoffAs anticipation builds for the 2026 World Cup in North America, OneSimCard today announced the launch of its limited-edition North America 23GB eSIM Plan, created to celebrate the tournament’s 23rd edition and keep fans connected across borders.Designed specifically for international travelers and football supporters, the new eSIM plan provides 23GB of high-speed data with absolutely no data throttling and coverage across Canada, the United States, and Mexico — the three host nations of the 2026 tournament.To commemorate the 23rd World Cup, the plan includes 23GB of data for 30 days, giving fans ample connectivity to stream matches, navigate host cities, share content in real time, and stay in touch throughout the tournament. This plan, just like all OneSimCard’s plans, allows sharing the connection to other devices (using the device as a hotspot) at full 5G speeds.In addition to the multi-country North America plan, customers can also choose individual country plans for Canada or the United States at an even higher savings — each including the full 23GB of data.All plans feature:• One-time payment with no hidden roaming charges• Seamless cross-border connectivity (for the North America plan)• Instant eSIM delivery and easy activation• Significantly reduced promotional rates for World Cup travelersCustomers can purchase the plan starting today. Activation will be available between June 1 and July 10, 2026, aligning perfectly with the World Cup schedule and offering flexibility for early arrivals or extended stays.“With millions of fans expected to travel across North America, connectivity is essential,” said Philip Laffy, Director of Sales and Marketing at OneSimCard. “Our 23GB North America eSIM Plan ensures supporters can focus on the excitement of the tournament — not on roaming fees or connectivity issues. Our eSIMs are enabled with multiple networks in all of the North American countries, and this redundancy is critical to staying connected.”The 2026 World Cup marks a historic moment as the first tournament hosted jointly by three nations. With matches spanning multiple cities and borders, reliable mobile data will be critical for navigation, ticket access, transportation, and social sharing.Even though the plan isn’t available for activation until June 1st, fans are encouraged to secure their plan early and prepare for an unforgettable summer of football.For more information or to purchase the 2026 North America eSIM Plan, visit: https://www.onesimcard.com/ ________________________________________About OneSimCardOneSimCard is a leading provider of global eSIM connectivity solutions, helping travelers stay connected in more than 200 destinations worldwide for over 30 years. Through innovative digital-first technology, the company delivers flexible, affordable data plans designed for modern travelers.

