Comeryx Launches as AI-Native MGA to Streamline Small Business Insurance; Secures $7.5 Million in Seed Funding

Led by Altai Ventures, the investment fuels an automated, wholesale-exclusive platform designed to fix the profitability gap in small commercial insurance.

Wholesale and retail agents avoid small policies because carriers and MGAs utilize manual underwriting at a cost that is out of line with small premiums.” — Dax Craig, Co-Founder and CEO of Comeryx

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comeryx, an AI-native, fully digital Managing General Agent (MGA), today announced its formation and the closing of a $7.5 million funding round. The investment was led by Altai Ventures, with participation from American Family Ventures, Intact Ventures, Boulder Ventures, Arch Capital Group Ltd, and Echelon.

Comeryx enters the market to solve a persistent structural challenge: while the small business sector represents a $100+ billion opportunity, brokers and carriers struggle to serve these accounts profitably due to manual, time-intensive underwriting processes. Comeryx’s platform delivers an automated quote, bind, and issue experience, allowing brokers to service small business artisan contractors with speed while maintaining rigorous underwriting discipline.

Solving the Small Premium Unit Economic Problem

The company’s focus is the small business artisan contractor market, a segment comprising over 500,000 U.S. businesses with under $10 million in revenue. Historically, traditional carriers have been unable to manage small premium policies profitably through human-driven underwriting processes, leaving these small businesses underinsured and difficult to quote.

“Wholesale and retail agents often avoid small policies because carriers and MGAs utilize manual underwriting at a cost that is out of line with small premiums,” said Dax Craig, Co-Founder and CEO of Comeryx. “With Comeryx, we are bringing the AI-native infrastructure and disciplined underwriting necessary to serve this large market with the speed and ease brokers need to be profitable .”

Built for the Wholesale Ecosystem

Unlike insurtechs that seek to disintermediate the channel, Comeryx is committed to a distribution strategy that empowers the wholesale market. The platform is designed for exclusive distribution through E&S licensed wholesale brokers.

By utilizing a zero-touch workflow and analytics-driven pricing, Comeryx turns high-volume, low-premium accounts into a scalable growth engine for partners.

Investor Support

“CEO and Co-Founder Dax Craig is a serial entrepreneur with a proven track record in insurance having built cutting-edge companies Pie Insurance and Valen Analytics,” said Oleg Ilichev, Managing Partner at Altai Ventures. “His background of combining technology and analytics in insurance provides Comeryx a unique advantage in delivering the efficiency that the wholesale market demands.”

“The E&S market for small businesses has long been ripe for a technology-driven approach that doesn't compromise on underwriting rigor,” said Mike Mansell, Principal at American Family Ventures. “We are proud to support redefining how these essential coverages are delivered to the small business artisan contractor segment.”

Experienced Leadership Team

Comeryx is led by a founding team with deep experience in insurance, data analytics, and high-scale engineering:

- Dax Craig, CEO: Co-founder of Pie Insurance and Valen Analytics.

- Elad Kolet, CTO: Former co-founder/CTO of Lively Hearing (acquired by GN) and engineering leader at Microsoft and Meta.

- Matt Frazier, Head of Analytics and Operations: Former Chief Analytics Officer at Pie Insurance and Chief Scoring Officer at Valen Analytics.

- Melissa Bernard, Founding Underwriter: Nearly 30 years of specialty underwriting experience at CapSpecialty, Freberg Environmental, and RT Specialty.

Availability and Timing

Comeryx is currently forming underwriting and wholesale partnerships. The company expects to begin issuing its first policies later in 2026.

ABOUT COMERYX

Comeryx is an AI-native MGA serving the Excess & Surplus (E&S) insurance market for small businesses. Founded by industry veterans in insurance, analytics, and technology, Comeryx uses advanced automation and disciplined underwriting to provide smarter coverage for the small business artisan contractor market. By distributing exclusively through wholesalers, Comeryx delivers lightning-fast, data-driven insurance solutions that empower modern trades to grow. For more information, visit our website or LinkedIn page.

