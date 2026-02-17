Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Launches Fractional AI Team Service to Help Businesses Scale AI Without Hiring Full-time

New Service Provides Embedded AI Strategy, Content, Automation, and Execution Support Through a Predictable Monthly Model

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACGX)

Our Fractional AI Team becomes an embedded extension of the business — helping clients move from experimentation to real operational impact.” — Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Creative Group ( ACGX ) Launches Fractional AI Team Service to Help Businesses Implement and Scale AI Without Hiring a Full Internal DepartmentAlliance Creative Group, Inc., ( http://www.ACGX.us ), a publicly traded marketing and technology company, (Stock Symbol OTC: ACGX), today announced the launch of its new Fractional AI Team service landing page -– marketing.acgx.ai/fractional-ai-team — designed to help businesses implement and scale artificial intelligence across marketing, content, automation, and operations without the cost and complexity of building an in-house AI department.As businesses increasingly recognize the importance of AI integration, many struggle with where to start, how to execute consistently, and how to build systems that generate measurable results. Hiring a full internal AI team can be expensive, time-consuming, and difficult to manage. Alliance Creative AI’s Fractional AI Team provides a structured alternative — offering companies access to experienced AI strategists, content systems, automation workflows, and implementation support under a predictable monthly model.“Our focus is execution, not just ideas,” said Paul Sorkin, CEO of Alliance Creative Group. “Many companies talk about AI strategy, but they lack internal resources to implement consistently. Our Fractional AI Team becomes an embedded extension of the business — helping clients move from experimentation to real operational impact.”The Fractional AI Team Service includes:• AI Strategy & Roadmap Development tailored to company goals• AI-Powered Content Systems for social, blogs, video, and lead generation• Workflow Automation & Process Optimization to reduce manual tasks• Ongoing Implementation & Performance Optimization• Predictable Monthly Engagements without full-time hiring costsThe service is designed for growth-stage businesses, agencies, ecommerce brands, service companies, and executive teams seeking structured AI integration without expanding payroll.Rather than isolated consulting sessions, the Fractional AI model focuses on recurring collaboration, system-building, and measurable output — helping businesses improve content velocity, lead conversion, operational efficiency, and marketing consistency.This launch represents another step in ACGX’s broader strategy to expand subscription-based and recurring revenue services built around AI-driven infrastructure. The company plans to continue developing industry-specific AI solutions, automation platforms, and integrated marketing systems throughout 2026.Businesses interested in learning more about the Fractional AI Team can visit:About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (ACGX) is a parent holding company focused on acquiring, developing, and scaling projects through a shared-resource ecosystem. The Company utilizes AI-driven tools, marketing automation, strategic relationships, and operational efficiencies to grow its portfolio and support long-term shareholder value.More information at: ACGX.USAbout Alliance Creative Ai Agency Alliance Creative Ai is a marketing, branding, and technology company focused on delivering innovative, AI-powered characters and solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. Through a combination of creative services, automation, and artificial intelligence, ACGX builds scalable marketing systems designed for measurable results.More information at: ACGX.AIAbout PeopleVinePeopleVine is a Company ACGX has invested in and is a Software as a Service (SAAS) company that specializes in serving the Lifestyle Hospitality industry. The Member Experience & CRM Software allows luxury hotels, resorts, and private member clubs to elevate a more personalized online membership experience. PeopleVine helps their clients build member communities, drive engagement, and connect the dots that elevate experiences and revenues. The software empowers its clients teams to deliver efficiently managed operations through an integrated platform. PeopleVine is committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.For more information www.PeopleVine.com This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 